OMFG, Tate McRae’s New Album Features A Collab With The Kid Laroi (!!!)

Though our favorite girl Tate McRae predicted the 2025 Super Bowl final score, no one could have ever predicted that she would be releasing such a killer tracklist for her upcoming album So Close To What. To ramp up the excitement for this project, McRae took to Instagram on Feb. 12 to post a Hollywood Star embedded with her upcoming album’s tracklist. In the caption, McRae simply wrote, “OFFICIAL TRACKLIST,” adding to this album’s already *iconic* vibe.

What immediately caught my eye was her song “I Know Love” featuring her man, the Kid Laroi, and I can’t contain my excitement. For those who don’t know, McRae and Laroi have been spotted together multiple times since sparking romance rumors in January 2024. They even vacationed together in January 2025, which both shared photos of on Instagram (fellow couple Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge even joined them!). A few months prior, McRae and Laroi attended the 2024 VMAs together, where they went pretty heavy on the PDA — from sharing a couple of cheek kisses to holding hands backstage.

While McRae and Laroi have kept their relationship pretty private, this new song might give us some insight into their love story. *Fingers crossed*

McRae’s third studio album will accompany her Miss Possessive Tour and be just as iconic as her past tours and albums. With the release of her album creeping up on us, McRae’s tracklist release was just a glimpse into what we can expect from this new album. So without further ado, here’s everything we know about So Close To What so far!

When will SO Close To What Be Released?

McRae’s So Close To What album is set to release on Feb. 21 at 12 pm EST, allowing us all to break for lunch and listen to our favorite girl.

What songs are on the tracklist?

In a very on-brand Instagram photoshoot with a Hollywood star, McRae shared photos of her wearing any iconic “Leak This” shirt while posing next to her tracklist star along with the tracklist herself. The tracklist features 15 songs that we can all look forward to, with two features (one of which being *very* special). You can see the full tracklist below.

“Miss Possessive” “2 Hands” “Revolving Door” “Bloodonmyhands (Ft. Flo Milli)” “Dear God” “Purple Lace Bra” “Sports Car” “Signs” “I Know Love (Ft. The Kid Laroi)” “Like I Do” “It’s Ok I’m Ok” “No I’m Not In Love” “Means I Care” “Greenlight” “Nostalgia”

Fans are already expressing their excitement for the song, with one user commenting under McRae’s post, “FT LAROI WTFFFF,” while another person wrote, “LAROI AND FLO??? WHAT.”

This album has me by a chokehold and I personally cannot wait to stream it. Now, with the news of her track with Laroi, I’m sure to be listening *extra* closely.