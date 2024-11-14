Tate McRae’s Going On Tour Again, So Here’s How To Snag Tickets

Bonafide pop star Tate McRae is officially hitting the road again! The “exes” singer announced on Nov. 14 that she’s going on her Miss Possessive Tour, which will be kicking off in March 2025. In an Instagram post announcing the tour, McRae wrote,”wtff sooooo excited to announce the MISS POSSESSIVE TOUR 2025!!!!! 😭😭😭Another dream come true !!!!! w special guests @zaralarsson and @beneemusic Register for pre-sale now !!! see u all soonnnn <333 Link in bio.”
The tour announcment comes near the end of McRae’s Think Later World Tour, which has only helped solidify her “pop princess” status. Along with the Miss Possessive Tour announcement, she also revealed the release date for her new album, So Close To What, which will be released on Feb. 21, 2025. With a tour now set in stone to support her new album, fans who didn’t attend the Think Later Tour now have another chance to see some of McRae in concert, showing off her hottest dance moves while performing her biggest hits. Now I know what you’re thinking, “when will tickets for the Miss Possessive Tour go on sale?” The answer is, soon.
For those who are dying to snag tickets, the general sale begins on Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. local time in the United States. Ticket sales for the United Kingdom will happen on the same day at 9 a.m. local time. For the fans who want their tickets early, the pre-sale for American Express card members begins on Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. local time in the United States. The United Kingdom and Europe ticket sales start on the same day at 9 a.m. local time.
Starting in Mexico City on March 18, the tour is expected to conclude on Sept. 28 in Los Angeles. McRae will also be touring South America, Europe, and her native home country of Canada. Zara Larsson will be joining McRae in Canada and the US, while Benee will open for her in the UK and Europe.
Mar. 18 – Mexico City, Mexico – Pepsi Centre
Mar. 22 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina
Mar. 23 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile
Mar. 25 – Santiago, Chile – Teatro Coliseo
Mar. 27 – Bogota, Colombia – Estereo Picnic
Mar. 29 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brazil
May 7 – Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena
May 9 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre
May 13 – Stuttgart, Germany – Schleyer-Halle
May 14 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
May 16 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
May 19 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
May 20 – London, UK – The O2
May 23 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
May 24 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
May 27 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
May 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
June 1 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
June 3 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
June 4 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
June 6 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena
June 8 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle – Halle D
June 10 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
June 11 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
June 13 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
June 16 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
June 18 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Aug. 5 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Aug. 7 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Aug. 9 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Aug. 13 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
August 16 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 19 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 22 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
Aug. 24 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Aug. 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Aug.29 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Aug.31 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 3 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sept. 6 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 9 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sept.11 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 13 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Sept.16 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sept.18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sept.20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sept.24 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sept. 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Counting down the days until the tickets go on sale. I’ll apologize to my wallet later!