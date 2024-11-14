Tate McRae’s Going On Tour Again, So Here’s How To Snag Tickets

Bonafide pop star Tate McRae is officially hitting the road again! The “exes” singer announced on Nov. 14 that she’s going on her Miss Possessive Tour, which will be kicking off in March 2025. In an Instagram post announcing the tour, McRae wrote,”wtff sooooo excited to announce the MISS POSSESSIVE TOUR 2025!!!!! 😭😭😭Another dream come true !!!!! w special guests @zaralarsson and @beneemusic Register for pre-sale now !!! see u all soonnnn <333 Link in bio.”

The tour announcment comes near the end of McRae’s Think Later World Tour, which has only helped solidify her “pop princess” status. Along with the Miss Possessive Tour announcement, she also revealed the release date for her new album, So Close To What, which will be released on Feb. 21, 2025. With a tour now set in stone to support her new album, fans who didn’t attend the Think Later Tour now have another chance to see some of McRae in concert, showing off her hottest dance moves while performing her biggest hits. Now I know what you’re thinking, “when will tickets for the Miss Possessive Tour go on sale?” The answer is, soon.

For those who are dying to snag tickets, the general sale begins on Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. local time in the United States. Ticket sales for the United Kingdom will happen on the same day at 9 a.m. local time. For the fans who want their tickets early, the pre-sale for American Express card members begins on Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. local time in the United States. The United Kingdom and Europe ticket sales start on the same day at 9 a.m. local time.

Starting in Mexico City on March 18, the tour is expected to conclude on Sept. 28 in Los Angeles. McRae will also be touring South America, Europe, and her native home country of Canada. Zara Larsson will be joining McRae in Canada and the US, while Benee will open for her in the UK and Europe.

Mar. 18 – Mexico City, Mexico – Pepsi Centre

Mar. 22 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina

Mar. 23 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile

Mar. 25 – Santiago, Chile – Teatro Coliseo

Mar. 27 – Bogota, Colombia – Estereo Picnic

Mar. 29 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brazil

May 7 – Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena

May 9 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre

May 13 – Stuttgart, Germany – Schleyer-Halle

May 14 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

May 16 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

May 19 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

May 20 – London, UK – The O2

May 23 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

May 24 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

May 27 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

May 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

June 1 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

June 3 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

June 4 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

June 6 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena

June 8 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle – Halle D

June 10 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

June 11 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

June 13 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

June 16 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

June 18 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Aug. 5 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Aug. 7 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Aug. 9 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Aug. 13 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

August 16 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 19 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 22 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Aug. 24 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Aug. 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Aug.29 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Aug.31 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 3 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sept. 6 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 9 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sept.11 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 13 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Sept.16 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sept.18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sept.20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sept.24 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sept. 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Counting down the days until the tickets go on sale. I’ll apologize to my wallet later!