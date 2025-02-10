Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Tate McRae Correctly Predicted Who Would Win The Super Bowl & I’m Shook

On Feb. 9, millions of people tuned in to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs go head to head in the Super Bowl LIX. I’m not a huge fan of sports, but I’ve gotta say that I was impressed with how the Eagles, in particular, played — scoring point after point while the Chiefs failed to catch up. Don’t get me wrong, the Chiefs definitely seemed like they played their best, but the Eagles reigned victorious in the end, scoring a total of 40 points against the Chiefs’s 22. With it being the Super Bowl, plenty of people were throwing out score predictions until the very end of the game, but Tate McRae correctly predicted the final score — and did so two years prior to the event!

Just a few hours after the 2025 Super Bowl, a video of the “Sports Car” singer correctly predicting the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs’s final score in 2023 went viral. At the time, McRae appeared on Q102’s Philly radio station where she was tested on her football knowledge. When asked to share her predictions on an upcoming game, the singer shared a score that exactly matched the Eagles’s win on Feb. 9. “This is football right?” McRae said while wearing an Eagles sticker on her cheek in a clip from the interview. “I think it’s gonna be 70 and no. No, it’s going to be 40 and 22.”

Though she didn’t share which team the Eagles would be playing against, McRae accurately predicted that the East Coast team would walk away as champions following the game. “Obviously Philly,” she said after being asked who she believed would win.

Of course, fans were shook watching this video after the 2025 Super Bowl as it now seems that McRae isn’t just a pop singer — she’s a psychic.

Now that McRae’s prediction has come true, some fans are hoping she’ll start sharing even more pop culture moments she sees potentially happening.

Idk if McRae saw this score in a vision or just took a lucky guess, but she should definitely keep listening to her intuition because it’s clearly on point!

