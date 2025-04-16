“Dear God,” not a potential Tate McRae controversy. On April 15, McRae teased a possible collaboration with Morgan Wallen on her Instagram Story, which would be featured on Wallen’s upcoming album, I’m The Problem. The pop star posted a photo of a Tennessee football jersey reading “T8,” but above the letters, fans noticed “MW.” The official Morgan Wallen fan page @clubwallen reposted the Story with a caption reading, “Pssst.” The news comes one week after Wallen teased that his album will include his first ever duet with a female artist. Unfortunately, many of McRae’s fans aren’t happy about it.

Over the past few years, Wallen has been riddled with controversy. In February 2021, TMZ released a video of Wallen shouting the N-word and other profanities outside of his home after a night out. Immediately following the video, he was suspended from Big Loud Records, his recording label at the time. “In the wake of recent events, Big Loud Records has made the decision to suspend Morgan Wallen’s recording contract indefinitely,” the label wrote in an X post. “Republic Records fully supports Big Loud’s decision and agrees such behavior will not be tolerated.” Wallen then issued his own apology, and addressed the incident a few weeks later on Instagram. “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back,” Wallen said. “There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

🚨Yall TATES Jersey has the same logo that Morgan Wallen has on his merch AND website. Morgan said there was female collab on his new album. What if he and Tate collabed?



Tate has expressed she likes country music a lot and they have followed each other for over a year. pic.twitter.com/rALVAJZ2KM — bloodonmyhandsslvt (@tatemcraeson) April 15, 2025

Then, in December 2024, Wallen was arrested for throwing a chair from the rooftop of a Nashville bar. He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment. And most recently in March 2025, Wallen went viral for walking off the SNL set as the end credits rolled, which inspired a full meme. (A source told Variety he didn’t mean to offend anyone by walking off set.)

McRae — who has proved herself to be a powerhouse and female icon — has some fans upset about her teased collaboration with Wallen. On X, fans expressed their frustrations not only about the song, but about McRae’s personal choice of collaborating with Wallen.

tate mcrae collabing with morgan wallen…… i’m actually so disappointed in her rn pic.twitter.com/L8VotEQSfJ — 𝖗𝖔 𓆩♱𓆪 (@theroprint) April 15, 2025

tate mcrae collabing with morgan wallen….. it’s never been more over pic.twitter.com/2L4vOvVmeW — mazzy (@mazzypopstar) April 15, 2025

“a tate mcrae and morgan wallen collab is on the way” pic.twitter.com/qfdZQK7e09 — kay 🪩 (@kaeyditz) April 15, 2025

morgan wallen and tate mcrae???? oh girl…. pic.twitter.com/zVmnef299V — 𝐿𝐼𝐴 シ | fan account (@morehonestt) April 15, 2025

Fans are less than happy about the collaboration. McRae and Wallen haven’t publicly responded to the criticism from fans, but we’ll see if the backlash changes their plans of releasing the song at all.