These “Get Me To God’s Country” Memes Are Sending Me

The March 29 Saturday Night Live episode, hosted by new Oscar-winner Mikey Madison, was not without some controversy… and memes. Following musical guest Morgan Wallen’s walk-out, netizens have been creating memes based on his viral “Get me to God’s country” Instagram story. And, in true SNL fashion, they’re absolutely hilarious.

After the sketches and two musical performances by guest Morgan Wallen, the show closing saw something unusual: after Madison bid the audience goodnight, Wallen hugged the guest host and then walked off stage without acknowledging the rest of the cast. Usually, both the host and musical guest stick around on stage through the credits to talk with and congratulate the cast.

Wallen’s abrupt exit was made even more strange by an odd Instagram story, a picture of a plane (aka, his private jet) with the text “Get me to God’s country” on it. Longtime cast member Kenan Thompson was just as thrown as the rest of the audience, noting that walking off so quickly is definitely atypical and the post was strange, but he doesn’t seem pressed. While speculation abounds around whether Wallen was signaling a rift with the cast or if he’ll ever be invited to return to SNL, the public has taken the time to find the comedy in his post.

From SNL writer (and Morgan Wallen fan) Josh Patten to the average Morgan Wallen hater, everyone seems to be getting in on the meme action. After all, no one really knows what Wallen’s “Get me to God’s country” even meant, so it’s up to each person’s interpretation. And there are plenty of interpretations.

OFC, there are tons of pop culture references.

ICYMI, “God’s country” can be anywhere from a Cheesecake Factory to Breezewood (IYKYK).

Even big brands are hopping on the trend.

And elder Gen Z/millenials, this one’s for you.

Take me there!