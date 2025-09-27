11 Tall & Short Duo Halloween Costume Ideas To Wear With Your Bestie This Year

Every tall girl needs a short best friend… isn’t that what they say? As the leaves turn brown and the sun sets before your 8 p.m. lecture is over, that can only mean one thing: Halloweekend is on the horizon. Halloween is on a Friday this year, stretching the holiday into a long-winded and spooky haunted hallway of a weekend, and you’re going to need a duo Halloween costume to match. Whether you’re obsessed with the It Girls of pop, trying to find the iconic moments in culture, or have been glued to the screen of your favorite sitcom, there’s a costume for every pair of tall and short besties.

Each Halloween, I spend time searching for the most memorable and distinct ideas of the year. Often, my memory falls short as I try to think of the perfect idea that encapsulates the vibes of the year. In 2025, this dilemma remained. But after painstaking research and memory recall, I have compiled the perfect blend between timeless pop culture icons and niche references that are so 2025.

If you’re a dynamic duo with a height difference that makes finding a coordinating costume feel distant, there’s no need to fear. The world of media is chock-full of iconic pairs whose height differences make them look oh-so-good together. Dress as a pair of celebrity best friends that’ll have everybody on campus talking about your look. So break out your pumpkin-scented candle and put away the Pinterest board, because I have all you need here with these 11 tall and short duo costumes of your dreams.

Pop Culture Baddies

2025 has been the year of celebrity duos and iconic pairings – from the it-girls of pop, to Rolemodel’s Sally skits, and lifelong best friends posing with their peptide balms and tequila brands. Whether you are on campus, going out on the town, or having a cozy night in with your best friend, Halloween is the best day to get creative with the materials in your closet and try out a new persona. Whether you’re showing off to the rest of your friend group or popping off at a party with new people, these iconic pop culture baddie duos serve as the perfect conversation starter for any occasion.

Sabrina Carpenter & Taylor Swift

Your English teacher and her favorite student get spooky. Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift have been the dynamic duo on the top of everyone’s mind at all times (or maybe just mine) — from Swift’s recent engagement to Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend album. Ever since Carpenter opened for Swift at her iconic leg of The Eras Tour, the two have been the most adorable pair. Taylor Swift is the mentor we all want, and the one that Sabrina Carpenter deserves.

Since both have so many awesome and memorable looks, it’s an easy costume to replicate. For Taylor, a red lip and eyeliner makeup look is simple and obvious. A school girl skirt and crop-top is easy for an everyday Sabrina look. For going out, the more sequins the better. Sabrina’s essence can be accomplished with a bouncy blowout, corset top, and mini skirt (pastel is optional but encouraged!) Put a bow in your hair for an extra dash of sweetness.

Role Model & Sally (Conan Gray’s Version)

The sun shined brighter when Role Model’s “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” became the anthem of the summer for 2025. Even more iconic, the world stopped when Conan Gray came out on stage as Role Model’s Sally at Coachella 2025, joining in a long line of celebrity-studded Sallys before — and the many more to come. The two of them danced around on stage and shared a planned-out stage kiss, leaving the internet abuzz.

This exact moment is such an easy costume to replicate — get an oversized white T-shirt and write out, “Wish You Were Sally” in blue block letters. If you’re Tucker, wear a baseball cap and dark jeans. For Conan, a curly mullet and baggy, ripped jeans is perfect. Bonus if you recreate their smooch.

Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber

@voguemagazine They’re not just best friends, they’re sisters! #kendalljenner and #HaileyBieber turned the 2025 #MetGala into a girl’s night out in coordinated tailored looks for the occasion. Tap the link in our bio to see more from inside fashion’s biggest night. ♬ original sound – Vogue

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have been besties since high school, with so many shared moments in the spotlight between the two. The beauty mogul and supermodel have each inspired a plethora of trends and conversations across the internet, from peptide balms to 818 Tequila, and the very latest — your Halloween costume.

The best way to put together a convincing costume is the off-duty model aesthetic. Cropped white T-shirts, light denim, and cat-eyed black sunglasses is everything you need to pull it off. (Straight from your closet, too!)

Lana Del Rey & Addison Rae

Lana Del Rey has been everyone’s coquette Americana baddie since 2014 Summertime Sadness. Addison Rae broke out on TikTok around 2020, and has had an incredible transition from influencer into pop star. This summer, Rae joined Del Rey as an opener on her 2025 stadium tour. The look of admiration in Rae’s eyes is enough — when two stars meet, a supernova is born.

For the most obvious representation of the pair, I’d study this photo carefully. Lana Del Rey loves a big hair, Bump-It moment and a satin bow (it’s giving modern day Belle from Beauty and The Beast). Addison Rae opts for lips “red like cherries in the spring” and a black dress with a lace shawl. For the best deal, find a thrift store near campus and get creative.

Television Icons

Tall and short duos rule our screens much more than we think. As you’re considering your costume, feel free to break open a bag of microwave popcorn and tune into some fun media — whether a classic or a breakout hit. There’s plenty of besties for whoever you and yours want to be — just take a look at the big screen.

Belly Conklin & Taylor Jewel from The Summer I Turned Pretty

Prime Video

It’s no secret that The Summer I Turned Pretty is a cultural phenomenon that has taken over our screens (and our hearts). Sure, the show gave us a swoon-worthy summer romance, but even better is the bestie pair made up of Belly and Taylor.

Their most recognizable look is from Season 1 when Taylor visits Cousins for Belly’s 16th birthday. To encapsulate the vibes of Taylor Jewel, go for a hot pink mini dress. Belly Conklin is more sporty, so a pair of cream-colored jeans and a striped crop top are perfect (and closet-accessible). Find a flower crown tutorial online and get creative — it’s also the perfect excuse to make it a fun night in for you and your bestie.

Rachel Sennot & Ayo Edeberi in Bottoms

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Perhaps just the same as you and your best friend, Ayo Edeberi and Rachel Sennot met during college. While studying at NYU, the pair became a dynamic comedy duo — writing comedy and performing stand-up to become the hilarious icons they are today. Together, they starred in Bottoms, a 2023 satirical black comedy with LGBTQ+ representation about a woman-only fight club.

The perfect costume is relatively simple — matching rugby shirts, black-eye makeup (no matter how silly or over-the-top it looks), and tape on your nose to appear as disheveled and beaten up as possible. Memorize any of the hilarious dialogue from the film and get into the mindset of these well-intentioned, misguided, and crazy characters.

Donna & Jackie from That ’70s Show

FOX

That ’70s Show has received cultural resurgence from those binge-watching it on streaming platforms, plus the Netflix reboot That ’90s Show. In the show, the best friend duo Donna and Jackie are the definition of polar opposites. Jackie is introduced as a cheerleader with an attitude problem and Donna is a scrappy “guys girl.” The two eventually realize their common ground: their ability to serve.

Jackie is all about girly pieces — whether it’s ‘70s-inspired dresses, flared jeans and blouses, or a cheerleader costume — and wavy hair. Donna is sporty — baseball T-shirts and jeans — with pin-straight hair and a carefree attitude. Like any good pairing, they bring out the best in each other and help each other grow.

Daisy & Simone from Daisy Jones and the Six

Hulu

If you haven’t read Taylor Jenkins Reid’s Daisy Jones and The Six, perhaps you’ve seen the Amazon Studios-adapted series about the fractured ‘70s band. Daisy Jones, tall and wild, is a singer-songwriter overcoming the male-dominated music industry. Simone Jackson is her best friend and roommate, encouraging Daisy to use her voice for good while discovering disco on her own.

The perfect Daisy Jones costume? Wavy hair, big hoop earrings, and fringe. Or go for a men’s T-shirt with a pair of bloomers underneath, like from her first day in the recording studio with The Six. Often, Simon wears colorful and patterned long-sleeve blouses tied into a knot at the center of her stomach with a belted pair of jeans. This costume is perfect if the bestie you’re doing it with is someone who sees the best in you (and vice-versa).

Phoebe & Monica from Friends

NBC

Friends has stood the test of time as a representation of early-20s adulthood. Phoebe Buffay and Monica Geller are the original roommate pair from the show. Monica is the type-A, organized counterpart to Phoebe’s wild and free type-B.

If you’re the Phoebe, sleep in braids to have your hair as wavy and whimsical as she prefers it. Break out your flowy maxi skirt and crop top or long-john striped jumper (if you have it). Monica is totally denim on the bottom and a cami on the top (think red or white). Blow out your hair so that there’s volume, and opt for a minimal clean girl makeup look that would make Monica proud. If you’re a trio, add in your Rachel Green (because I could never leave her out).

The Dewitt Sisters from Sirens

Netflix

The Netflix series Sirens gave us Megan Fahey and Milly Alcock playing a dysfunctional pair of sisters navigating a cult-like environment. Alcock’s character, Simone, is trying to be someone she’s not — a preppy girl boss with a perfect level of confidence. Fahey’s character, Devon, is trying to bring her back to reality — a feat that proves almost sinisterly impossible. The Dewitt sisters are Halloween gold, with such different aesthetics, they could be standalone and still be obvious.

Devon Dewitt requires an all-black grunge outfit, smudged eyeliner, and a heart of gold. Silver-toned jewelry and a messy bun are the cherry on top. Simone Dewitt is a Lily Pulitzer-wearing prepster — think bright pink and kelly green, gold jewelry inspired by RushTok, and headbands.

Jeanine & Ava from Abbott Elementary

ABC

Abbott Elementary is a heartwarming comedy about teachers in the heart of the Philadelphia public school system. Jeanine Teagues is the goody two-shoes to Ava Coleman’s rule-breaking, unserious persona. Together, their dynamic makes for a ton of teasing with an underlying level of little sister/big sister energy.

Keep it simple with the T-shirts pictured from Team Abbott. Or, showcase Ava’s trend-forward aesthetic with a dress and a blazer and Jeanine’s playful one with a belted maxi skirt and a mockneck crop top. Feel free to play around with the look, as long as you repurpose your orientation week lanyards for an added layer to the convincing costume.