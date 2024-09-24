Is Glen Powell the Next Matthew McConaughey?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I know you’ve seen the discussion online. There are no new movie stars. People are craving people with star power, like the actors from all of our favorite 90s and early 2000s movies, the likes of Tom Hanks, Jodie Foster, and Matthew McConaughey. There are actors now that are reaching the level of those who came before them: Zendaya, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Timothee Chalamet are all names that have been thrown into the ring. Recently, a new name has been brought up.

It-boy of the year: Glen Powell. He’s not someone who shot to fame with one specific role. His career started with smaller roles in theater. He then transitioned into film, even working with the likes of Denzel Washington. It wasn’t until the summer of 2022, when Top Gun: Maverick was released, that his career truly took off (I know you remember that beach scene). Ever since, he’s been booked and busy with smash hit after hit. He’s had a crazy run with Anyone But You, Hit Man, and (my personal favorite) Twisters.

Now, I know you’re wondering how all of this relates to Matthew McConaughey. Well, there have been many comparisons of Glen to his more seasoned counterparts, particularly Tom Cruise. The actors have been very close since working on Top Gun: Maverick and many people are saying Glen is the next Tom Cruise. I beg to differ, and the internet seems to agree, I think that Glen Powell is the next Matthew McConaughey.

Similarities have been drawn up between the two actors, especially after Glen starred in the hit rom-com Anyone But You alongside Sydney Sweeny. McConaughey and Powell are both proud Texans and passionate about their shared school, the University of Texas. They were even spotted at several UT football games together. Both have also been dubbed the “kings of rom-coms,” as the movies they’ve chosen to act in have them acting like every woman’s dream man. We’ve all seen How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and swooned over it.

The two have also done an interview together in which they discuss acting and navigating the Hollywood scene (I would so recommend reading it). They can relate to each other by being from the same place and having made a few of the same career choices, and people agree that they have a lot in common. Fans like actors like Glen and Matthew because they produce quality work that everyone can enjoy while also staying down to earth and keeping it real.

Who knows, maybe in the next few months, Glen Powell will make a major career choice that blows all of this out of the water, or maybe the internet will fall out of love with him. The internet is fickle like that, and so is the Hollywood machine. But that’s a story for another day. Everyone on my side of the internet will at least enjoy this Glen Powell era of movies. We can all agree, at least for now, that Glen Powell is the next Matthew McConaughey.

