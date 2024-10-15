If you thought the ‘Eras Tour’ couldn’t get any bigger, think again. As Taylor Swift is getting ready to kick off the last leg of her world-famous concert series, a coalition of fans and voting advocates are getting ready to make the most of the Swift hype by rolling out a huge, Swiftie-coded, get-out-the-vote (otherwise known as GOTV) effort. Political advocacy organization Voters of Tomorrow and progressive fan group Swifites For Kamala have teamed up for a voter contact campaign called ‘Eras Tour (GOTV),’ which is mobilizing Swifties to contact voters while watching Eras Tour lifestreams and encouraging them to vote in the upcoming election on Nov. 5.

According to a press release shared with Her Campus by Voters of Tomorrow, the main purpose of the ‘Eras Tour (GOTV Version)’ campaign is to “send millions of texts and phone calls to battleground and swing districts across the country, all while watching live-streams of the ‘Eras Tour.’”

“There’s so much incredible energy surrounding these ‘Eras’ shows, and we can’t wait to join Swifties for Kamala in channeling that enthusiasm into mobilizing our peers,” Voters of Tomorrow spokesperson Jessica Siles said in the press release. “Defeating the bad guys should be fun, and that’s exactly what this partnership is all about. These phone banks feel like a Zoom hangout with hundreds of our closest friends, jamming to the songs we love and connecting with people who share our values. That’s the power of community, and we’re harnessing that power to make real change.”

The campaign’s duration will last for the next three weekends leading up to Election Day, and the organizations hope to contact 13 million voters in total. This number seems huge (and, obviously, incorporates Swift’s lucky number 13), but the organizers don’t seem daunted by its magnitude “Swifties are used to being underestimated, but to that, all I have to say is that we’ve accomplished over 2.2 million direct voter contacts to date, exclusively into swing states and districts,” Swifties for Kamala organizing director Shaadi Ahmadzadeh said in the press release.

What Does The ‘Eras Tour (GOTV)’ Entail?

These campaign initiatives will take place beginning Friday, Oct. 18, at Swift’s Miami show, starting with a “Pre-Show Phone Bank,” in which volunteers will be calling North Carolina voters before the opening acts. Then, to “Take Back Florida,” volunteers will be texting Florida voters. While Swift graces the stage, volunteers move on to Texas for the “Texas Text Bank” to text Texas voters. Lastly, while Swifties wait for surprise songs, they will be texting Arizona voters. This cycle is scheduled to last from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST on each day that Swift has a show, with volunteers having the opportunity to sign up for designated shifts.

Here’s How To Join The ‘Eras Tour (GOTV)’

So, Swifties, are you ready for it? If you’re looking forward to watching someone’s low quality live stream during the last leg of the Era’s tour, why not contact voters while you’re at it? You don’t have to worry about living in any of the areas on the tour stops, because it’s all virtual! Fans can sign up online, and a brief training will be provided to volunteers before every shift. Let the games begin!