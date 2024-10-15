A New ‘Eras Tour’ Book & ‘TTPD’ Vinyl Are Coming (& It’s Soon)

Is it Christmas already? No, but Taylor Swift has two exciting releases in store just in time for the holiday season, so best get your wallets ready! On Oct. 15, the singer announced a vinyl and CD version of her album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, as well as The Official Eras Tour Book, a book filled with never-before-seen content from the Eras Tour that fans will get to lay their eyes on for the first time!

“We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend. This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way,” Swift captioned her Instagram post announcing the upcoming releases. “Well, two ways actually. Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night”

The first official book from the singer will be available in hardcover. It has 256 pages with over 500 images, including behind-the-scene performance photos, an inside look at the making of the concert, exclusive rehearsal photos, and personal reflections on the Eras Tour experience written by Swift.

As for the CD and vinyl versions of TTPD, they feature 31 songs and four bonus acoustic tracks. The vinyl album has four marbled, translucent discs and it comes with a never-before-seen 12 x 12 inch poster of Swift.

So when will The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology vinyl and CD be available for purchase? They’l be available in-store and online at Target beginning Nov 29. You can purchase the CD for $17.99 and vinyl for $59.99. As for The Official Eras Tour Book, that will be available for $39.99.

Swift said in the Instagram post that information about an international release for the products would be coming soon.

Before these new products drop, Swift will head back out for the last few dates of her Eras Tour. The singer is set to perform in Miami on Oct. 18, 19 and 20. The tour will conclude in Vancouver, B.C. on Dec. 8 following a three-night run grand finale.

With all that’s happening in the next few weeks, you might want to check on your Swiftie friends to make sure they’re OK.