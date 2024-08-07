Suni Lee Got In On The “Selected For The Olympics” TikTok Trend & I’m Obsessed

The hilarious trend of people sharing videos of themselves performing poorly at sports has taken over social media. In honor of the 2024 Summer Olympics, people online have been captioning their hilarious sports fails with, “Sad to announce I did not qualify for the Olympics this year.” And now, an Olympian herself, Suni Lee is getting in on the trend, and it’s probably the funniest one yet.

Suni Lee took to TikTok on Aug. 6 and posted an 11-second clip of her balance beam fall at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In the short but funny video, Lee is seen getting ready to end her balance beam routine when, just as she does a triple flip, she loses her balance, slips off the beam, and hits her leg on the way down. Lee captioned the video, “Unfortunately, I was selected for the Olympics,” along with crying emojis.

If you’re on TikTok, you know that when a video is funny, the comments will always be even funnier. Fans and even a few popular brands added their own quick-witted replies. “Not the clam slam 😭,” one fan replied. “You won this trend!” another fan replied. Lee is one of hundreds of athletes who took to social media to joke about their Olympic dreams, and each video has its amusing failure that makes it unique.

Other popular videos of this trend consist of people running too slow in track and field, landing horribly in their gymnastics routines, and diving face first into the water during swim meets. Seeing some of these hilarious, very-far-from-Olympics fails is funny, and thankfully, it seems like no athletes were seriously hurt during the making of these videos.

Out of all the fantastic things that have happened during this year’s Olympics, this trend is definitely at the top of the list for me. There is something so refreshing about seeing people laugh at their mistakes and not let them define them.