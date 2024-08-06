So, Are Suni Lee & Devin Booker *Actually* Dating?

The Olympic Village is giving huge Love Island vibes — especially when it comes to unexpected duos. ICYMI, Suni Lee and Devin Booker are the internet’s newest ship after a photo of them, shared in Instagram Stories, went viral on Aug. 6. But are Suni Lee and Devin Booker dating for real, or is it just wishful thinking?

On Aug.5, Booker posted a photo to his IG Stories of his arm around Lee with a goat emoji. Lee reposted the story, causing fans to do a double-take. I’ve gotta admit — they do look really good together. Sue me!

If you’re unfamiliar with the two athletes, they’re both a pretty big deal in the 2024 Summer Olympics. Lee, who won the gold for all-around gymnastics in 2020, is a member of the U.S. Gymnastics Team and helped to bring home three medals in 2024: a gold for Women’s Artistic Team All-Around, and two bronze for Women’s Artistic Individual All-Around and Women’s Uneven Bars. Booker is a professional basketball player for the Phoenix Suns and joined the U.S. Men’s Basketball Team for the 2024 Summer Games. (Though, you might know him from his on-again, off-again relationship with Kendall Jenner.)

everyone falling to their knees seeing the pic of suni lee and devin booker (me included) — Amber♡̆̈✨ (@amberr618) August 6, 2024

Who is Devin Booker dating?

At the time of publication, both Lee and Booker have yet to address the dating rumors. However, it looks like Booker may be single. Rumors swirled in early 2024 that he and Jenner were back together, but neither one of them confirmed or denied their relationship status. And, it’s worth noting that Booker and Jenner do not follow each other on Instagram at the time of publication.

Similarly, Booker was said to be dating model Christina Nadin in January 2024, but at the time of publication, the two don’t follow each other on Instagram.

Does Suni Lee have a boyfriend?

In 2020, Lee went IG official with USC football player Jaylin Smith. However, the two have been noticeably absent from each other’s IG feeds — and her post with Smith seems to have been removed from her IG feed. Smith and Lee still follow each other, though, so the two could either be keeping things on the low or are broken up but amicably so. However, there’s currently no way to know for sure.

So, Are Devin Booker and Suni Lee dating?

Right now, there’s not a clear answer on whether or not Booker and Lee are dating. The two are following each other on social media, but that’s not exactly a clear indicator of a relationship. If the hard launch comes, I’ll be sure to keep you updated.