Suni Lee & Simone Biles Are So Real For Winning Gold & Immediately Planning TikToks About It

U.S. gold-winning gymnasts, Suni Lee and Simone Biles, had probably the most real moment after taking home gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 30, and the internet is eating it up.

The U.S. women’s gymnastics team took home gold after a series of incredibly impressive performances during the vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor finals at the Olympics. In the end, they reigned victorious and took home gold medals while Italy and Brazil won silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Amid the excitement and giddiness of winning gold, clips from the 2024 Olympics gymnastics finals showed Lee and Biles planning out what TikToks they were going to film afterward to celebrate their win (which is so relatable for any Gen Z girl) that would also flex their gold medals.

The clips showed the girls calling dibs on which trendy TikTok idea they had in mind and wanted to record. “I want to do the chomping one,” Biles said, to which Lee replied, “Okay, I want to do the one that says, ‘Imagine if we didn’t win.’” What girl hasn’t discussed what TikTok sound to use with their friends? Gold-winning gymnasts are just like us. They, too, love making TikToks.

#SimoneBiles and #SuniLee talking about the TikToks they want to make tonight to celebrate is so wholesome. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/NQYpu4mtrz — Jasmine 🕊🕊 (@twin_fangirl) July 30, 2024

The winning team, consisting of Biles, Suni, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, and Jade Carey, then filmed TikToks showing off their gold medals. According to fans, the videos were worth the wait!

One person commented, “Been waiting for this tiktok after hearing suni tell simone she wanted to make it.” Another wrote, “I was wondering which audios you and Simone were talking about and I was hoping it was this one.”

On Biles’ TikTok, she shared a video of the gymnastics team chopping on their gold medals and captioned the post, “TASTE GOLDEN” with a red heart and American flag emoji. One user commented, “The fact that on tv you heard her talking about this with suni” along with a pink heart and crying emoji. Biles’ video attracted nearly 1M plays and 300k likes within 45 minutes, so yeah, the U.S. gymnastic team is a big deal.

Many fans even took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to talk about just how iconic these post-win moments were.

suni lee & simone biles talking about what tiktok challenges to make right after they just won Olympic finals 😭 — s ⚽️🍉 (@captainsameha) July 30, 2024

suni lee running up to simone biles and saying “I wanna do that tiktok where it says imagine what I would do if I didn’t win” girl we really will NEVER know — Nicki (@nickivsworld) July 30, 2024

suni lee and simone biles talking bout which tiktok sound their going to use is so funny. i’ll be ready to like and repost it😂🦅🇺🇸 #TeamUSA — harmony🫧 (@dehsrehtom) July 30, 2024

Needless to say, the internet is eating up the U.S. women’s gymnastics team’s TikToks celebrating their much-deserved win.