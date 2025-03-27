With temperatures beginning to rise and flowers starting to bloom, spring is officially here — and that means Easter is on its way. Egg hunts, bunny-shaped chocolates, and Sunday brunch await for those who celebrate this April 20 (or for anyone just who loves an opportunity to break out the pastels and florals). Easter — like so many other holidays — is also a great opportunity to show off your gift-giving prowess. An Easter basket is the perfect way to get your loved ones’ spring off to a good start — and if you want to get them something they’ll really love, Stanley has you covered.

Starting March 28, Stanley’s Easter 2025 Quenchers will be available for purchase on Stanley’s website for a limited time. For those who enjoy painting eggs, you and the designers at Stanley seem to be on the same page — at least, according to this Quencher’s design. Shades of peach, light blue, eggshell white (get it?), and pink bring the spirit of the season right into your hands — or into the hands of your lucky giftee. The Easter Stanley design will be available on the Flowstate Quencher H2.0 Tumbler, both in the 40 oz and 20 oz sizes.

According to Stanley’s social media posts about the new releases, the Quenchers will be “hidden” on the Stanley website — though how hard shoppers will actually have to look to find them remains to be seen. The hunt will begin at 12 p.m. EST over on the Stanley website — keep in mind there is a limit to two per size per customer (that way, the Easter Bunny can make its way to as many different houses as possible).

You can sign up to get a reminder when the “hunt” begins on the official site, but you can also take a look at the plethora of options available, if the Easter Stanley doesn’t strike your fancy. With such vibrant colors available — including Meadow, Hydrangea, and Cherry Blossom, each in a variety of sizes — there are plenty of options to get you into a springtime mindset.