When one of the biggest stars of Bama Rush 2023, Bama Morgan, revealed she was going to be giving sorority recruitment a second try in 2024, her fans were elated. Morgan had quickly become a fan-fave during the 2023 recruitment season at the University of Alabama for the funny, relatable videos she posted during rush, and many were crushed when they found out Morgan was dropped from the process. So, when people learned she was coming back for another shot at joining a sorority, it was exciting. I mean, after becoming so popular online, and having a full year to prepare, surely she’d find the house she belonged in, right?

Sadly, no. Morgan revealed in an Aug. 14 TikTok, she was dropped from sorority recruitment after the Philanthropy round. The video opened in the same way all of her OOTDs from the past few days of rush have, with her sharing her outfit and accessory details. However, after showing off her adorable pink lewk, Morgan then pivoted and explained that while she was all dressed up for the upcoming day of the Sisterhood round, she wouldn’t actually be participating in recruitment going forward.

“I was notified earlier this morning that I was dropped from primary recruitment and I will not be returning for Sisterhood,” Morgan said in the video. “Obviously, this is not the news that I wanted to hear, and this is just overall not the outcome that I wanted.”

However, in true Bama Morgan fashion, the RushTok star went on to share her positive outlook on the situation. “I am super grateful and blessed to have gone through this process a second time, and I’m so happy that I did,” she said. “I genuinely enjoyed it this time. I had such an amazing time rushing this year, and it was honestly a great experience.”

Further, Morgan also revealed she’s not completely giving up on her dream of joining a Bama sorority. “Just because I am down for the count does not mean I will be completely out,” she said, before revealing she will be participating in a process called Continuous Open Bidding (COB) — which is essentially an informal way for sororities to accept new members outside of rush — after formal recruitment ends.

“I am serious about rushing this year and I really do want to go home somewhere,” she said. “I am more than excited and more than happy to continue this process in Continuous Open Bidding.”

Morgan closed out her video by thanking all of the fans and followers for being part of her journey and sharing kind words. TBH, even if they’re not all part of the same Greek-letter org, it really does sound like Morgan has already found a community in her thousands of fans who have supported her — and will continue to support her — throughout this journey. And if that isn’t sisterhood, IDK what is.