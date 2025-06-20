If you haven’t already noticed, women’s basketball is *the* sport to watch right now (always has been, TBH). With so many talented superstars on the court, there’s never a shortage of wildly entertaining plays to watch this season — both on and off the court. And yeah, sometimes, they get messy — which is absolutely the case with the WNBA’s current drama surrounding the Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark, and the Connecticut Sun’s Marina Mabrey, Jacy Sheldon, and Lindsay Allen.

It all started during the third quarter of the Fever-Sun game on June 17, after Clark and Sheldon had a heated exchange because Sheldon (seemingly accidentally) poked Clark in the eye during a play. When Clark pushed Sheldon away from her, Mabrey quickly came up and shoved Clark to the ground. While some fans think Mabrey should have been ejected from the game with a flagrant foul, she only received a technical foul and was able to continue playing. Many fans speculate this is what caused Cunningham to do what she did in the next quarter…

With only 46 seconds left in the game and her team up by 17 points (meaning the Fever were guaranteed a win), Cunningham wrapped her arms around Sheldon’s neck and pulled her to the ground. When Sheldon got up, she and fellow Sun player Allen rushed at Cunningham, resulting in a fight that had to be broken up by officials and teammates alike.

SOPHIE SAID AINT SHIT SWEET pic.twitter.com/vo9Mq2MFN3 — correlation (@nosyone4) June 18, 2025

The brawl resulted in Cunningham, Sheldon, and Allen all getting ejected from the game (which was almost over anyway). The following day, Sports Illustrated reports that the WNBA upgraded Mabrey’s foul against Clark to a flagrant foul, which comes with a fine. Cunningham was also fined for her foul. No players were suspended, which means they will all continue with business as usual.

This drama catapulted many of the involved players more into the spotlight than they’ve ever been before — namely, Cunningham. Fans are split over her actions, with some applauding her for sticking up for Clark and others criticizing her for the unnecessary violence. On June 19, Cunningham responded to the controversy on TikTok.

The video features Cunningham lip-syncing to Selena Gomez’s song, “Hands to Myself” — specifically, the line that goes, “Can’t keep my hands to myself — I mean I could but why would I want to?” Clearly, she’s making it known that she has no regrets about what she did, though she does say in the caption that the video is “just a joke.”

None of the other players have seemed to respond to the drama on social media, but considering the hubbub, it’s likely they all walked away with some new beef — fans will have to see how it all plays out on the court when the Fever and Sun play each other again on July 15.