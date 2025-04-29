If you’re a sports fan, you’re probably bummed out that a lot of the regular seasons for sports are coming to an end. April marks the end for the regular season of both the NBA and the NHL, and if your favorite team didn’t make it to the playoffs, then you are out of luck. But don’t overlook women’s sports. I hate to say it, but I’ve definitely been guilty of overlooking women’s sports in the past, but lately I’ve seen the error of my ways, and I’ve really been into the WNBA. While that definitely started when my sister started sending me thirst-edits of Paige Bueckers, it has developed into an obsession with all things women’s basketball.

If you are a fan of the WNBA, or are looking to start watching this year, I’ve got you. As someone who loves going to sports games, or watching them when my parents have them playing on the TV, I’ve never really been able to keep up with the schedule of who is playing when, when are the finals, and everything else. So, I understand if you are feeling a little lost as to where to start. If you’re looking to watch the WNBA 2025 season, keep on reading, because I’ve compiled everything you need to know about this season so you are prepped and ready for when it all starts.

When does the 2025 WNBA season start?

If you’ve been on the internet in the last few days, you’ve probably seen little snippets of the WNBA Draft, which was on April 14. While the dates in the sports world are sometimes subject to change, the official WNBA website has the date set for the start of the season on May 16, a couple weeks after official training camp commences.

Where can I watch WNBA games?

If you are looking to watch the games from the comfort of your own home, I feel you. The WNBA app has both live and recorded games, as well as exclusive access to other fun things like moments with the players on and off the court and interviews. But, in terms of regular old fashioned TV, you can watch the games on ESPN and CBS, and for streaming services, you can watch on Prime Video and Paramount+. There is a full list on the WNBA website, so you can figure out whichever way to watch works best for you.

Where can I go to see a game?

If you are one of the lucky folks whose city has a team, then you may want to go see a game. I can’t blame you. You can find tickets for games on Ticketmaster once the season begins, and also directly on the WNBA website.

Where can I get WNBA merch?

If you are planning to go to a game, want to rep your city, or just want to support the league, buying merch is a great way to do that! You can buy WNBA merch from Nike and the WNBA website, or at a game if you find yourself going to see one live.

When does the WNBA season end?

All good things must come to an end, I guess. The WNBA playoffs begin on Sept. 14, and the last possible day for games is Oct. 17.