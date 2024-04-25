If you have even a little bit of interest in college sports, you’ve probably heard Caitlin Clark‘s name before. The University of Iowa women’s basketball player has been considered one of the best college athletes in the country during her four years as a Hawkeye. Clark partnered with several brands as a college player, but as she enters the Women’s National Basketball Association, her net worth is set to increase even more.

As the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, Clark was the most sought-after player this season, and the many brand deals and partnerships she’s landed prove this. Here’s a look at all of the deals Clark has gotten so far in 2024.

Caitlin Clark, who was selected first overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA draft, is expected to sign a $28 million contract with Nike that will span eight years. She will likely also get a signature shoe in this deal, making her one of only four WNBA athletes to have their own sneaker (alongside Breanna Stewart, Elena Delle Donne, and Sabrina Ionescu).

Clark’s impressive deal with Nike is not her first partnership, as she also partnered with them during her college career. She earned about $3 million in college from deals she had with State Farm, Gatorade, and several other organizations. Not long after signing with the Indiana Fever, Clark’s jersey became the top-selling jersey for a draft pick ever. Clark also made several TV appearances in 2024, including a feature on Saturday Night Live.

Clark’s fame has led her to make much more money than the average WNBA player. She signed a $338,000 contract with the Indiana Fever that will be paid over four years. She could potentially make more money if named WNBA’s Rookie Of The Year ($5,150) or selected to participate in the All-Star game ($2,575).

Clark’s fame and high-paying brand deals mean she will be making more money than most of her fellow WNBA players. The average salary for WNBA players in 2023 was $147,745, which is significantly less than the millions Clark’s already made before her first season’s even begun.

Despite all of the money Clark has been receiving, many have been calling out the NBA for the significant pay gap between men and women athletes in the organization. The salaries that professional women’s basketball players earn are laughably small compared to men’s. Clark’s $338,000 contract may seem like a lot, but Victor Wembanyama — the NBA’s No. 1 draft pick — is expected to earn $55.7 million in his first four years with the league.

There has been discourse about the gender pay gap in sports for years, but recently, the debate has become even bigger. Even President Biden commented on the wage gap, posting on X, “Women in sports continue to push new boundaries and inspire us all. But right now we’re seeing that even if you’re the best, women are not paid their fair share. It’s time we give our daughters the same opportunities as our sons and ensure women are paid what they deserve.”

Women in sports continue to push new boundaries and inspire us all.



But right now we're seeing that even if you're the best, women are not paid their fair share.



It’s time that we give our daughters the same opportunities as our sons and ensure women are paid what they deserve. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 16, 2024

Despite the inequities between men’s and women’s sports, Caitlin Clark has proven again and again that she’s determined to keep breaking barriers in the WNBA.