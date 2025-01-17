The “Since TikTok Is Getting Banned” Trend Has Influencers Spilling The Tea

The end of TikTok is quickly approaching, and yes, I’m still in denial. Personally, I’m devastated that I’m going to lose a lot of content I just began creating, all of my favorite recipes from the past two years, and practically be saying goodbye to seeing some of my favorite creators on my FYP. I don’t consider myself a loyal follower of many influencers, but I can’t deny that I’m going to miss seeing my faves like Ken Eurich and @ThatDollMo (aka MO) on my feed. Many TikTok users are feeling this way but instead of sulking, influencers are celebrating the end of the platform by spilling their juiciest secrets with a viral TikTok trend.

The new trend stems from audio from an episode of Family Guy where Peter Griffin says, “Since we’re all gonna die, there’s one more secret I feel I have to share with you: I did not care for The Godfather.” With this audio, creators are using the TikTok ban as motivation to share untold secrets about themselves.

Beauty and makeup influencer Meredith Duxbury used the audio and divulged that she “did wipe some of those 10 pumps off…” hinting at her viral videos where she quite literally put 10 pumps of foundation on her face. For years, Duxbury has stunned her followers by using an *excessive* amount of makeup, and she seemingly confirmed this was not the case by taking part in the trend (though she did caption the post “or did i?”).

Plenty of other creators have taken part in this trend, including Brooke Schofield who jokingly admitted, “You wouldn’t want my skincare routine if it weren’t for the lite foundation filter.” Some users rebutted the confession, writing, “Boo not juicy enough,” and honestly same. Schofield, give us more tea!

Vidya, aka @queencitytrends, revealed the name of her husband in one video, announcing that his name is Rakesha and not Pookesh like she jokingly refers to him in most of her content. “Pookesh makes so much more sense now,” one user wrote. “I just thought it was a silly spin on pookie LOL,” and TBH, same!

And these are the only influencers who took part in this trend.

@abbieherbert Josh really wanted me to say this before TikTok is gone. Find us on all other platforms being tall ♬ eredeti hang – Griffins4U – Griffins4U

And while the trend has been mostly lighthearted, there has been an underlying level of disappointment for some. TikToker user @elissaleanne pointed this out in a now-viral video, writing that she believes the “trend is sickening in so many ways” because “many influencers just admitted to profiting off of societies own insecurities.” The creator even cited examples of some influencers using the trend and “saying ‘oh I never actually did those workouts I told you guys to do’ or ‘I never even liked coffee, I just forced myself to drink it for videos’ etc.”

I totally see where this creator is coming from, but I can’t say I’ve seen many videos with this distasteful undertone on my FYP. Most of the creators I’ve seen taking part in the trend are using it in a lighthearted manner as opposed to admitting they’ve been scamming us with product placement. That’s not to say that some influencers haven’t been doing this all along.

However, I think this trend is a fun way to celebrate the entertainment that TikTok and our favorite creators have given us over the past few years. Goodbye, TikTok. You were truly the best time of my life.