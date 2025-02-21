The Internet Can’t Get Enough Of Selena Gomez & Gracie Abrams’s Collab

Selena Gomez has officially returned to pop music. Following the Valentine’s Day release of “Scared Of Loving You,” Gomez dropped even more on Feb. 20, this time featuring beloved pop girlie Gracie Abrams. The two singers collaborated on the song “Call Me When You Break Up,” and can I just say, I’m obsessed. The song comes ahead of the release of Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco’s album I Said I Love You First, which drops on Mar. 21 The song itself is catchy and fast-paced, but when you slow down and listen, its lyrics are thought-provoking and speak of the relatable feeling of missing someone you love.

“Call Me When You Break Up” instantly grabs listeners’s attention by sampling an automated voicemail to a past lover. Gomez’s soft and smooth vocals take over quickly as she sings, “Call me when you break up/ I wanna be the first one on your mind when you wake up.” Gomez is anticipating the end of an ex’s relationship, and fantasizing about renewing an old spark. Gomez reminisces on their past and wonders if she might “have the space [their current partner] takes up.”

The pre-chorus has a soft and airy quality with Gomez harmonizing “Ah ah ah” leading into the chorus’s repetition of “I’ll make it worth it.” Here, Gomez shows her desperation for this ex and her willingness to try again.

In the second verse, Abrams takes over with her characteristic breathy and deep tone. The emotion her voice carries fits perfectly with the raised stakes of the verse’s lyrics, while Gomez’s verse is lighthearted, Abrams sings: “Look, I’m emotionally bankrupt,” adding depth to the repeated phrase “Won’t you call me when you break up?” by emphasizing “break up.” The lyrics get progressively more serious with Abrams singing, “God, when will you wake up?” However, these emotions are calmed with Gomez’s familiar, soft vocals in the pre-chorus.

In the second chorus, Abrams and Gomez harmonize “I’ll make it worth it,” which reminds me of a meeting of pop legends. While Gomez has defined many of our tween years with hits like “The Heart Wants What It Wants” and “Hands To Myself,” Abrams has just recently broken into the pop scene. This collaboration, at its core, celebrates the past and future of pop.

There is an abrupt switch before the outro when Abrams says, “Oh, you picked up, um” implying the song is no longer a voicemail but a conversation. Gomez leads the outro with a slower pace and reflective attitude. She tells the ex to call unless they are truly committed to their new partner and want to marry them, which Gomez would “like to be there when that day comes.” Ultimately, while Gomez wants this person back, she is willing to accept that the timing might not be right. What’s most important is that she’ll “always be here,” for them.

Of course, fans are absolutely *living* for this collab and have taken to X/Twitter to share their thoughts.

This song is more than just a fast beat and interesting collaboration — its lyrics add much depth to the music and tell a story many listeners may relate to. Gomez and Abrams’s vocals truly bring the track home by mixing strong emotions with maturity and reflection. “Call Me When You Break Up” is getting me excited for I Said I Love You First, and I can’t wait to see what Gomez and Blanco have planned next.