Here’s The Tea On Sedona Prince’s Dating History

Basketball player and social media creator Sedona Prince is in hot water with fans following her breakup with content creator and stylist Oliva “Liv” Stabile. In a viral 10-part video series, Stabile shared her story behind the breakup, which took place on a trip to Mexico for Prince’s birthday. However, this isn’t the first time in Sedona Prince’s dating history that she’s been the subject of controversy.

Prince, a basketball player for Texas Christian University, rose to fame in 2021 when she posted a TikTok that shed light on the inequality between men’s and women’s basketball at the N.C.A.A. women’s basketball tournament. Since then, Prince has amassed millions of followers across platforms through her basketball and lifestyle content. In 2021, Prince signed a NIL deal with Wasserman, who has also signed basketball powerhouses like Paige Bueckers and Cameron Brink. Prior to her basketball career with the TCU Horned Frogs (which started in 2023), Prince had stints on the Oregon Ducks (the University of Oregon) and the Texas Longhorns (the University of Texas at Austin).

Outside of basketball, Prince is no stranger to relationship drama. Both of Prince’s public relationships have involved some sort of internet drama at some point. So, here’s what you need to know about Prince’s dating history.

Rylee LeGLue: Early 2021 – July 2022

In early 2021, Prince hard-launched her relationship with content creator Rylee LeGlue on TikTok. The couple quickly gained popularity on the app, particularly in the LGBTQ+ community, but called it quits in July 2022 when Prince uploaded a video onto TikTok with LeGlue announcing the breakup.

“We did split for, kind of, the best,” Prince said in the now-deleted video. “It was a mutual decision… and [we] are very at peace with this. We just felt like we weren’t growing as individuals. And we felt like it was our duty and responsibility to tell you guys because we do share our relationship so much on this app, and to let you know why we won’t be in each other’s videos anymore.”

However, in the weeks following their breakup, cheating allegations started to surface on social media. In a now-deleted video, Prince admitted to cheating on LeGlue. “Yes, I cheated,” Prince said. “I cheated one time and it was the biggest mistake I’ve ever made in my life.”

Liv Stabile: January 2023 – May 2024

After her breakup with LeGlue, Prince started dating stylist, content creator, and bartender Liv Stabile. The two appeared on several red carpets together, including the 2023 ESPYs, before breaking it off in May 2024 after a trip to Mexico.

In August 2024, Stabile came forward in a 10-part TikTok series detailing her relationship with Prince and claiming that the basketball player had been physically and verbally abusive, as well as having cheated on her in Mexico. Her Campus previously reached out to Prince’s team for comment on Stabile’s claims, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Prince issued a statement on social media saying, “There is so much judgment and scrutinization by many from afar, with opinions and verbal attacks on stories with false narratives and inaccurate information that do not give honesty and with transparency.”