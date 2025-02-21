There’s always something going on in the MomTok universe. For a while, there was constant drama happened between the content creators online (Taylor Frankie Paul was at the center of a lot of it). The tea right now? The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jenn Affleck, Mikayla Matthews, and Mayci Neeley have all announced pregnancies within days of each other. These announcements come right before the predicted release of the show’s second season in early spring. If the second season comes out soon, we’re sure to get a lot more updates on what’s been going on with each of the stars and maybe even some BTS footage of their pregnancy announcements in future seasons.

The first announcement came through People Magazine, as Affleck and her husband, Zac, revealed their pregnancy in an exclusive interview on Feb. 11. The pair shared with that they “both had a feeling there was another baby waiting for us.” This will be the couples’s third child along with their kids Lucas (19 months) and Nora (3). Jenn admitted that this pregnancy challenged her: “I thought having two kids back-to-back was tough, but this has taken things to a whole new level.” However, if there’s anything we learned about Jenn from Season 1, it’s that she can handle tough situations.

The next announcement came from Matthews, who posted on her Instagram on Feb. 20 that she and her husband, Jace, are expecting their fourth child. “Thought I’d finally announce the next step on my healing journey…can’t wait to love on this baby,” she captioned the post, which features a gorgeous family photo shoot of the couple with their three kids, Tommie, Haven, and Beckham. The “healing journey” Matthews mentioned in the caption references her ongoing struggles with chronic illness. In an exclusive interview with People, Matthews said, “With my health stuff, I didn’t think I could get pregnant right now.” It’s clear the couple is certainly excited about the new addition to their family.

The final announcement came from Neeley on Feb. 21. She captioned her Instagram post, “Baby #3 is on the way and we couldn’t be happier!” The post featured Neeley’s husband, Jacob, and their two kids, Harlow and Hudson. Neeley has been vocal about her experiences with IVF but chose to keep it private before the pregnancy announcement. Neeley told People in an exclusive interview, “It’s been really fun being able to surprise people and have more of a normal experience as far as sharing the news.”

With these announcements, a large fraction of the SLOMW’s cast is currently pregnant. This means that the Secret Lives families (and drama) are expanding! Viewers have seen Affleck, Matthews, and Neeley take on motherhood and its unique challenges and joys, so these announcements make me excited to see how they’ll handle their families’s growth and changes in episodes to come. I, for one, can’t wait to catch up on everything that’s happened since Season 1 came to a close.