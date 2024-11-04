You’re Missing Out If You’re Not Watching ‘TSLOMW’ Husbands On TikTok

MomTok has managed to take TikTok by storm, thanks to the moms of Utah that are featured in Hulu’s most-talked-about show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. With a second season currently in the works, the ladies of MomTok seem to show no signs of slowing down their lifestyle and intriguing social media content. But, what if the dads want to make their own mark, as well? That’s right, the beginning of #DadTok is here!

The men of TSLOMW have started creating their own TikTok videos, which have a much different vibe from MomTok videos. Most notably, Dakota Mortensen has been more vocal on starting the #DadTok trend, and even made a video titled “Will Dadtok even survive this? Just the beginning.” In the video, Mortensen, along with Jace Terry, Bret Engemann, Jacob Neely, Connor Leavitt, and Jordan Ngatikaura, do a to the popular “The Clique” trend while snapping their fingers. Surprisingly, Jace doesn’t follow along and tries to hold back his laughter.

Many noticed that Jen Affleck’s husband, Zac Affleck, didn’t make an appearance alongside the other dads. This could be because there have been rumors swirling about the couple’s divorce, as Jen was spotted without her wedding ring, however, sources confirmed that the pair are still married. Given how hectic their last appearance during the Season 1 finale was, the couple seems to be more private about their relationship.

In another video, Jordan makes an appearance with Dakota as the two lip sync to Drake’s song “You & The 6.” The caption reads, “First thing I get asked when I’m with Dadtok.” This video could allude to the fact that the men always wanted to do DadTok, but weren’t able to due to disinterest from the public. But now, many people, specifically fans of the reality series, are loving the new #Dadtok trend.

Outside of MomTok, DadTok seems to be more down-to-earth and in some cases, relatable. Not to mention, the men make sure to add in corny dad jokes that only fathers seem to understand, while still appearing to cater to young audiences.

Honestly, it’s a dad world, we’re just living in it!