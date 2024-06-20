This Is Not A Drill: Sabrina Carpenter’s Going On Tour

Sabrina Carpenter’s working late ’cause she’s a singer… and soon-to-be tour headliner! That’s right, besties, Carpenter is taking her hit songs on the road for her Short ‘N Sweet Tour, which will kick off on Sept. 23.

This will mark Carpenter’s latest headlining tour since taking her Emails I Can’t Send album on an 80-date world tour in 2022 and wrapping up a year later. After that, the singer joined Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in South America and Australia as the show’s opening act.

Now that Carpenter’s generating buzz with her hit songs Please Please Please and Espresso (which might be the song of the summer if you ask me), it’s only right that she’s going on tour once again to give her fans more live performances. So get ready, y’all, because Carpenter could be coming to a city near you.

The Short ‘N Sweet Tour Openers

Not only are fans excited to see Sabrina Carpenter in all her glory, but the singer will be joined by special guests Amaarae, Griff, and Declan McKenna! Amaarae will be joining Carpenter on the first few stops of her tour before Griff takes over as the opening act on Oct 16. Then, Declan McKenna will be opening for Carpenter on the last leg of the tour.

Further, Carpenter has partnered with PLUS1 on this tour to launch the Sabrina Carpenter Fund, which will “support the well-being of people and animals, including national and local organizations working on the issues of mental health, animal welfare, and support for the LGBTQ+ community.”

The Short ‘N Sweet Tour Dates

Carpenter’s Short ‘N Sweet Tour will be going on a 29-date tour around North America, stopping in major cities like New York, Atlanta, and Philadelphia. Given her popularity, she could take this tour international, but we’ll just have to wait and see if this actually happens.

In the meantime, here are the stops the singer will be making on her Short ‘N Sweet North American tour!

Sept. 23 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Sept. 25 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 26 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 2 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center

Oct. 3 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Oct. 5 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Oct. 8 — Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 11 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Ball

Oct. 13.24 Chicago, IL @ United Center

Oct. 14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Oct. 16 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 17 — Saint Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

Oct. 19 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Oct. 20 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

Oct. 22 —Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 24 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

Oct. 25 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Oct. 28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Oct. 30 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Nov. 1 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Nov. 2 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

Nov. 4 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

Nov. 6 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 7 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Nov. 9 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Nov. 10 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Nov. 13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Nov. 15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

The Short ‘N Sweet Tour Presale info

According to Carpenter’s Instagram post, presale tickets for the Short ‘N Sweet Tour will begin June 25 at 10 a.m. local time. If you’re a CashApp cardholder, you can exclusively access the presale of the first set of US tickets on June 24.

Don’t have presale access? Not to worry! According to @TeamSabrina on X/Twitter, you can sign up for presale access by going to Carpenter’s website and choosing the city and date you want to buy tickets for. Once you do that, you’ll receive a unique presale code for each city you sign up for. You’ll then get your presale code at least 30 minutes before your presale begins.

For those who aren’t doing the presale, general on-sale for the public begins on Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. local time. There will be also be a first-ever Top Listener Fan Pit at each show and an official Sabrina on Tour playlist, curated by Carpenter herself, full of catalog hits and her inspirations — so you already know this tour is going to be one fans will remember.