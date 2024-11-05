Barry Keoghan Opened Up About Sabrina Carpenter In Such A Sweet Way

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have been one of the most talked about couples of 2024 and for good reason. Not only are they adorable together, but they’ve been making waves in both of their careers and how they present themselves in public.

Carpenter is currently on her Short n’ Sweet tour named after her most recent album. Her music has been very well received so much so that as of Nov. 5, Carpenter has six singles charting on the Billboard Hot 100. Her tour is also extremely popular, with several stops being sold out and thousands of videos from her concerts being posted on social media. She’s unstoppable!

Keoghan who is an acclaimed actor is no stranger to the spotlight either, with his most recent film Saltburn being a box office success. The Irish actor has been building his career with projects like Marvel’s The Eternals and Dunkirk.

The pair have taken the internet by storm for so many reasons, and on Nov. 4, Keoghan made a few comments about Carpenter on The Louis Theroux Podcast. “Listen, all I’m going to say is I’m incredibly blessed,” Keoghan said, talking about his relationship with the “Espresso” singer. He went on add that she’s “such a strong, independent lady who’s massively talented and yeah. Pretty special.”

In the same episode, Keoghan talked about his experience on the set of Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” music video. In the song, Carpenter’s pleads with her love interest not to embarrass her as they begin to take their relationship public. The criminal in her video was played by Keogahan, which confirmed their then-speculated relationship.

But that’s not the only song of Carpenter’s Keoghan has found himself connected to. In her Juno, the singer changed the lyrics at the Oct.20 concert in Virginia, which normally go, “I hear you knockin’, Baby, come on up” to “I hear you knockin’, Barry, come on up.”. The crowd went wild as the pair have kept their relationship fairly private — so to see such an open display was so exciting.

Keoghan recognizes how amazing his girlfriend is and continues to be one of the great supportive boyfriends we fans love to see for our beloved music babes.