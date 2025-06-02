Sabrina Carpenter Just Dropped A Cheeky Teaser Video & Fans Are Losing It

It looks like our favorite busy woman might be brewing up another song of the summer. On June 2, Sabrina Carpenter turned up the heat and dropped a cryptic teaser on Instagram that’s already setting the internet ablaze. Still hot on the success of Short N’ Sweet and the Espresso-fueled high that soundtracked last summer, it wouldn’t be a shock if this latest hint is the first sip of this year’s seasonal anthem.

In the less-than-20-second clip, Carpenter is seen hitchhiking on the side of a desert highway dressed in barely-there booty shorts, silver stilettos, and sporting her signature blonde ringlets. The video is silent until the very end when the “Bed Chem” singer coolly drops an “Oh, boy!” with the kind of effortless nonchalance reserved for pop stars whose songs have racked up billions of streams and whose sold-out tours span continents. With no caption and zero context, the clip plays like the opening scene of another surreal pop fever dream. And much like how Swifties have been decoding every breadcrumb Taylor Swift drops, Carpenter fans have wasted no time spinning up theories about what she might be plotting.

And what a coincidence this drop happened on the anniversary of the initial Short N’ Sweet tease? Hmm…

From the (literally) cheeky outfit choice to the even cheekier, “Oh boy!” she utters at the end of the teaser, social media is already buzzing with speculation. The guesses range from the obvious to the delightfully unhinged. Carpenter didn’t say much, but when has she ever needed more than 15 minutes — or in this case, 15 seconds to own the timeline?

She posted a video with no caption last year on this same day… next day, album announcement! — Owen (@Owen1339774) June 2, 2025

NEW SONG?? — nat ౨ৎ (@anakinscastles) June 2, 2025

she’s brewing the espresso twin sister as we SPEAK — b 💋 (@peracbeth) June 2, 2025

Sabrinas gonna drive over the men wbk — BU$Y WOMEN (@AsharAusaf23019) June 2, 2025

At the time of publication, Carpenter hasn’t clarified anything about the teaser. In the meantime, I’ll be begging her to please, please, please, just tell us whatever it is ASAP!