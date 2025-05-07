Sabrina Carpenter & Jenna Ortega’s Friendship Goes *Way* Back

The 2025 Met Gala featured another line of iconic looks from our favorite Gen Z stars, but the after party was where a favorite friendship had the opportunity to shine: Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega. Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega’s friendship first got attention in August of 2024 with the release of the “Taste” music video, but from starting on Disney to matching Met Gala after-party outfits, these two besties continue to impress us.

Looks-wise, Sabrina Carpenter kept it short and sweet with a Louis Vuitton look styled by creative director Pharrell Williams, featuring a bodysuit and no pants. Jenna Ortega came down the red carpet in a custom Balmain floor-length silver gown made out of metal rulers to honor patternmakers. The two friends changed looks for the afterparty and complemented each other perfectly, where Ortega wore a pantless suit similar to Carpenter’s, and Carpenter swapped no pants for wide-legged pants, a white button-down and neck tie, and an enormous, yellow fur coat.

For those not in the know, Carpenter and Ortega have been besties for a minute now, having both started as kids on Disney Channel, starring in their own shows. If you’re in need of a quick recap, you’ve come to the right place.

2010s: Carpenter & Ortega Met during their Disney Channel Days

Sabrina Carpenter first became known for her role as Maya Hart in Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World alongside Rowan Blanchard. Shortly after, Ortega starred in her own Disney Channel show, Stuck in the Middle, as fourth-of-seven-child Harley Diaz. In a 2024 interview with Capital, Ortega commented, “I’ve known her since I was 12 and we get along really well and she’s a friend.” Ortega’s 22 now, so this friendship has been around for a decade!

August 2024: Orgeta Co-Stars in the “Taste” Music Video

With the release of her fifth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, Carpenter released the music video for the single “Taste” and called on Ortega to star opposite her. Combining Carpenter’s signature humor with Ortega’s gothic Wednesday vibes, the Death Becomes Her-inspired music video was an instant hit with fans. Carpenter’s Instagram post for the music video included a caption that noted, “I had one person in mind for this and that was the one and only @jennaortega.” And according to the BTS video, the two had a blast putting this project together!

May 2025: Carpenter and Ortega Attend Met Gala After-party.

Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega attended a Met Gala after-party with linked arms, signaling that their friendship (and style collaborations) are still going strong! Hopefully, we’ll get to see the two collaborate on even more projects in the future.