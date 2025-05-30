Hold Up… Did Taylor Just Tease ‘TS12’?

Swifties are having quite the day. On May 30, Taylor Swift announced that she bought back her masters via a letter published on her website. And, in true Swiftie fashion, fans are already finding Easter Eggs that point to (possibly) Taylor Swift’s 12th album (which fans nicknamed TS12). Normally, I’d say we’re being clowned — but this time? I might just be buying it.

In the letter, Swift writes in part, “I’m trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow. A flashback sequence of all the time I daydreamed about, wished for, and pined away for a chance to get to tell this news. All the times I was thiiiiiiiiiiis close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through.” And while this seems like a sweet sentiment, fans were quick to point out that “this” contained 12 of the letter “i” — which could allude to a 12th album in the works. Coincidence? Maybe, but maybe not.

Now, this isn’t the first time Swift has played with the number 12 recently. At the 2025 Grammys, Swift wore a pair of dangly jeweled earrings, which fans noticed included exactly 12 red gems. Similarly, when she promoted Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s new album back in March, she posted to her IG story with he caption “I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD,” which, ICYMI, included 12 ds.

On social media, fans are already putting on their tin hats and theorizing when the album will come out. I mean, who can blame ’em?

🚨 TAYLOR SWIFT’S LETTER HAS 12 ‘i’s pic.twitter.com/hyzENdycVp — Kush (@kush07_) May 30, 2025

so happy for @taylorswift13 but now what @taylornation13???…. Do I retire the clown nose? What about those 12 i’s in her letter??? 🤡 #ForeverClown pic.twitter.com/p5KvSziOJQ — samantha (taylor's version) (@clowning4rep) May 30, 2025

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨TAYLOR SWIFT OWNS HER MASTERS AND IS USING 12 TIMES "i" IN THW WORD "THIIIIIIIIIIIIS" WELCOME TS12 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/9yyy2AScAm — sil¹⁶ ᵀˢ | VÍ A TAYLOR Y A PAUL⭐ (@leclercxswift) May 30, 2025

the 12 ‘i’ in taylor letter i see you 👀 — alice 💒👁️ is going to rhe ultrasounds tour !!! (@sciss0rhood) May 30, 2025

Are you messing with me right now?? The fact that there’s 12 ‘i’s, TAYLOR ALISON SWIFT GET BACK HERE pic.twitter.com/mhN17B0qSy — 🤍 Harry 🤍 (@swiftharry2) May 30, 2025

At the time of publication, Swift hasn’t said anything about a TS12 release date. However, I’ll be the first to tell you when she does. Until then? Keep clowning, Swifites.

More to come…