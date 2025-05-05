One of the biggest events of the year will be held on May 5: The Met Gala. I know you’re looking all over the internet to see which of your favorite celebs will attend. Confirmed stars for the 2025 Met Gala so far include co-chairs Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and of course, Anna Wintour. While the official guest list isn’t released before the night of the Met Gala itself, I’m wondering — will Sabrina Carpenter be at the 2025 Met Gala?

Carpenter is no stranger to the Met Gala, as she’s attended the event twice. In 2022, the singer made her Met Gala debut in a custom shimmery gold two-piece set by Paco Rabanne that fans were obsessed with. Her most recent appearance was just last year — she wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown with a blue satin skirt and a velvet black bodice.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

As the pop star just wrapped up the European leg of her Short n’ Sweet tour, I can’t help but wonder if she’ll have time to attend the Met Gala before she has to get back to her next performance. If you’re hoping to see Carpenter climb up the iconic Met stairs this year, you might be in luck. Carpenter’s next performance will be on June 4 in Barcelona, Spain, at the Primavera Sound Festival. This would give her plenty of time to attend the Met Gala on May 5.

The singer was also featured on the cover of Vogue’s March 2025 issue, most likely increasing the chance she’ll be on the exclusive guest list this year. Because of this, fans on social media are already assuming the singer of “Espresso” is attending the 2025 Met Gala.

Some are even speculating Carpenter might be the 2025 Met Gala performer, due to her strong connection to fashion and her successful ongoing tour this year. The event typically features a cocktail hour followed by a live performance after all the celebs walk the red carpet. In previous years, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Rihanna were performers.

either sabrina carpenter or lady gaga will be the 2025 met gala musical performer btw — cortez (@saggitezzius) February 19, 2025

If you’re hoping to see the pop star in a fresh custom look on May 5, make sure to watch the 2025 Met Gala live stream. I’m betting she’ll make a jaw-dropping appearance.