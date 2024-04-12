Sabrina Carpenter Stans, These “Espresso” Lyrics Are Perfect For Your Next IG Post

Sabrina Carpenter fans were treated to her new summer song, “Espresso” on April 11. “Espresso” has the qualities of Carpenter’s past hit songs, “Feather” and “Nonsense” with its sensual lyrics and pop production. However, “Espresso” opts for a funky retro vibe in its production, cover art, and music video, which fans can’t stop talking about.

This single is Carpenter’s latest release since her Christmas EP, Fruitcake on Nov. 17, 2023.

Her rumored romance with Barry Keoghan could be what inspired her to write this song. Keoghan left a comment on Carpenter’s Instagram post about the song’s release that read, “Tuuuuunnnne M’darlin !!”

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily on April 11, Carpenter said, “…[I] ended up writing this song in France, and I think that probably had a little bit of inspiration to how the song ended up feeling.”

She added,“There was something really exciting about the fact that there was so much personality throughout the entire song because those are the ones that are really, really fun to sing live with a crowd. Those are the ones that people can just tune in to a single song and leave with a better idea of my sense of humor.”

If you can’t get enough of “Espresso,” I don’t blame you. It’s catchy, fun, and all-around iconic. It’s also filled with lyrics that would make for perfect Instagram captions.

“Now he’s thinkin’ ’bout me every night, oh.” Remind your followers how much your SO adores you. “Is it that sweet? I guess so.” Make this caption about your personality, a spread full of treats, or how cute you and your SO are. “That’s that me, espresso.” If espresso is essential for you to get through the day, this one’s for you. “Switch it up like Nintendo.” Point out a change to your aesthetic or something you’re trying for the first time that’s a step outside of your comfort zone. “I can’t relate to desperation.” This one may ruffle feathers. Boldly let your followers know you’re hopeful and thriving. “My ‘give a f****s’ are on vacation.” Let your followers know that you will not be dedicating much of your precious time to others. Being a people pleaser is real, so setting aside time for yourself is a must. “And I got this one boy and he won’t stop calling.” Show your adoring SO some love. If this person is creepy, block them and feel lighter than a feather. “When they act this way, I know I got ’em.” Post a photo with your SO and show how your person showers you with affection. “Walked in and dream-came-trued it for ya.” Post a solo or cute couple photo. You’re a dream and everyone knows it. “Soft skin and I perfumed it for ya.” If you have a stellar skincare routine and hygiene, flaunt it and share your tips.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have some IG posts to share.