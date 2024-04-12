Fans Think Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” Video Included Nods To *These* DCOM Classics

Y’all, Sabrina Carpenter dropped the music video for her latest single “Espresso” on April 12, and it’s honestly so OG Disney Channel-coded. “Espresso” is clearly Carpenter’s entrance into a new era, and it’s one that I am so here for. The MV, directed by Dave Meyers (ICYMI, Meyers is an icon when it comes to music videos, directing for artists like Harry Styles and Taylor Swift), is giving vintage 1960s beach babe, which reminds fans a lot of Teen Beach Movie.

The MV begins in black and white with Carpenter steering a boat with a man sitting in the back. As he gets closer to her, Carpenter steers the boat and he flies off into the water. Bye bye! The MV then turns to color, and Carpenter makes her way onto a beach. The coloring of the MV looks almost like it was shot on a film camera, adding to its vintage aesthetic.

Carpenter is then seen lounging in a beach chair with some other ladies, while men pamper them. This reminded me of the scene in High School Musical 2 when Sharpay Evans is lounging by the pool as she sings “Fabulous.” Following in the footsteps of my favorite Disney Channel “It Girl,” the “Espresso” MV definitely has some similarities to the iconic HSM character. The choreography even seems a little similar!

During the chorus, Carpenter is seen lying on a beach towel in an adorable brown (or espresso) colored bikini. Fast forward to verse 2, where Carpenter and her posse are all wearing “Espresso” visors. TBH, where’s the link to purchase one of these?

But when she sings the lyric “My honeybee, come and get this pollen,” things start to get really OG Disney Channel-coded. During the pre-chorus, Carpenter sings on top of a surfboard while the men hold it up. Everything about this screams Teen Beach Movie, but it also gives Sharpay vibes.

Specifically, this moment reminded me a lot of the “Surf Crazy” scene from Teen Beach Movie. The surfboards, coloring, outfits, and more from the “Espresso” music video closely mirror that of “Surf Crazy,” and I just love seeing Carpenter paying homage to her Disney days!

And I’m not the only one who’s thinking this.

ESPRESSO MV IS SO BARBIE SO VINTAGE SO SHARPAY EVANS SO ICONIC SO GORGEOUS IM DYING #EspressoVideo — liv⸆⸉ 🍂🫶🏽 caffeinated poet (@livishaunted) April 12, 2024

teen beach movie + espresso by sabrina carpenter 🏝️👙 pic.twitter.com/5vAQPYMAyb — Ross Lynch Portugal (@RossLPortugal) April 12, 2024

espresso music video is so fabulous! sharpay evans coded — adeline is caffeinated (@filmsvalmont) April 12, 2024

espresso mv giving both teen beach movie and sharpay evans <3 we love to see it — w. 💌👑 (@chanvndler) April 12, 2024

ESPRESSO MUSIV VIDEO IS GIVING TEEN BEACH MOVIE VIBES IM OBSESSED — caroline 🤎 is caffeinated! (@MIN0RLYSTUCK) April 12, 2024

Espresso mv is so teen beach movie coded in the best way — sofia (@spacevinyI) April 12, 2024

ESPRESSO IS GIVING TEEN BEACH MOVIE AND I LOVE IT #espresso @SabrinaAnnLynn pic.twitter.com/dRYkGH0eSO — kornelia 💋 (@honeybaby_tun_) April 12, 2024

Why is this giving me Teen Beach Movie? #EspressoVideo 🥰 pic.twitter.com/SnwjmZ2IaJ — Kat ✨boy bye ✋🏽 espresso ☕️ nasty (@NickJNinja) April 12, 2024

the espresso music video is so teen beach movie & high school musical 2 coded… she did this for me! — zoé🤎 (@singulract) April 12, 2024

espresso video is serving teen beach movie and hsm 2 fabulous — ًjamie (@natsripa) April 12, 2024

I’m already claiming “Espresso” as the song of the summer.