Sabrina Carpenter & Emma Chamberlain’s Friendship Has Had Some Iconic Moments

I’m always sat for anything Sabrina Carpenter posts online. In the last few months, the singer’s shared her life on and off the Short N’ Sweet Tour, and has played a large part on social media promoting her album and holiday special, A Nonsense Christmas. It’s no surprise that anything Carpenter uploads goes viral on social media, and through perfectly curated posts, fans can always expect something new to be revealed. So, when Carpenter posted a TikTok video on January 4 showing how she celebrated the holidays, fans immediately noticed another internet favorite in the video: Emma Chamberlain. Needless to say, no one expected two of the leading voices on social media to be friends with one another, let alone celebrate the holidays together. But TBH, I’m not complaining. I love seeing celebs hanging out together as friends and now that Carpenter and Chamberlain basically confirmed they’re besties, I can’t wait for them to share even more online content showcasing their friendship!

For those who didn’t know, Carpenter and Chamberlain’s friendship began long before 2024. The duo has been seen together in a variety of posts, videos, and interviews. Strap in, because we’re about to go down memory lane with this pair.

Carpenter & Chamberlain Met At The 2022 Met Gala.

At the 2022 Met Gala, Chamberlain interviewed Carpenter to talk about what it was like to attend the Met Gala. Carpenter even told Chamberlain which designer’s creations she was wearing at the event. At the beginning of the interview, Carpenter ran up to Chamberlain to talk about how much she wanted to meet her. It was their first time meeting and fans could see an immediate friendship sparking between the pair.

September 2023: Carpenter & Chamberlain pose at Paris Fashion Week.

During the Lancôme x Lovure event at Paris Fashion Week 2023, fans got a quick glimpse of Carpenter and Chamberlain posing together in celebration of the event.

December 2023: Chamberlain Shows Up To Celebrate The Release Of ‘Fruitcake’

In celebration of Carpenter’s holiday EP, Fruitcake, Chamberlain and Owen Thiele posed in a photo booth with Carpenter to celebrate the release. Carpenter also took photos with her other friends such as Corey Fogelmanis and Kevin Abstract at the Fruitcake release party in New York and posted the photos online shortly after.

2024 Met Gala: Carpenter & Chamberlain Reunite

Carpenter and Chamberlain reunited once again on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet for an interview. Carpenter pointed out that their Met Gala interview back in 2022 was the reason why their friendship blossomed, and it was a happy reunion between the pair. The two reflected on their meeting back in 2022, as well as shared what they were most excited about at the 2024 Met Gala.

Coachella 2024: Chamberlain Plays A Part In Carpenter’s Performance

During Carpenter’s Coachella Weekend 2 performance, Chamberlain made a surprise appearance during one of her songs. As Carpenter was getting ready to sing her latest single, “Espresso,” Chamberlain held up a sign that read “Please Please Please! Play Espresso!” for Carpenter to see.

December 2024: Carpenter and Chamberlain Celebrate The Holidays.

In a TikTok video posted by Carpenter, fans got a glimpse of Chamberlain enjoying a snowy getaway with the singer and her other friends. Carpenter also posted a series of pictures, including one that showed Chamberlain setting up a table in a cabin. The “Bed Chem” singer also joked that she was leaving “these losers” in 2024, in reference to her friends, and poked fun at her time in the snow with them.

If this friend group is taking applications, I know I would absolutely love to join.