ICYMI, Emma Chamberlain Finally Hard-Launched Her ‘Ship With Peter McPoland

Nyah Davis

It appears Chamberlain Coffee’s very own Emma Chamberlain has a new beau, and we’re so here for it!

Chamberlain was spotted with singer-songwriter, Peter McPoland, at the 2024 Summer Olympics — first posing together with Chamberlain’s dad, Michael Chamberlain, and then watching the women’s gymnastic qualifiers on July 28 — which ultimately confirmed rumors about there being a potential romance between the two. Fans naturally lost their minds over Chamberlain hard-launching her new man at the Olympics and are curious to know how this romance came to be. Here’s everything we know. 

Who is Peter McPoland?

The up and coming musician is currently signed to Colombia records, but likes to keep his life private… just like his new gf Chamberlain.

He’s best known for his songs “Romeo & Juliet,” “Digital Silence,” and “Sh*t Show.”

Though Chamberlain and McPoland just hard-launched their relationship, the two have been sparking dating rumors for sometime now. McPoland even admitted his love for Chamberlain back in 2023… in a friendly but business-y way.

When asked about the multi-faceted star on The Zach Sang Show, McPoland told host Zach Sang, “I’m a big Emma Chamberlain fan.” Co-host Dan Zolot then chimed in and told the musician that he gives off “Role-Model vibes” aka Chamberlain’s ex-boyfriend, but McPoland caught him up on the tea about Chamberlain and Role-Model’s breakup

Despite being asked if McPoland would ever spark up a romance with Chamberlain, he replied, “No, I love her in business,” and then went  on to express his admiration for the YouTuber and her success. 

“To me, she’s Bruce Springsteen,” he said. “I love Bruce, I love Emma Chamberlain, to me, they’re equal.” Too cute!

How long have Chamberlain and McPoland Been Together?

Though Chamberlain and McPoland’s relationship has not yet been officially confirmed, they have been fueling romance rumors since they were first spotted together in May 2024. The pair was seen attending a Saturday Night Live taping in NYC together, along with Gracie Abrams and Chamberlain’s stylist, Jared Ellner.

That same month, they were seen enjoying some fun together at the Kilby Block Party music festival in Utah.

A few days before they were spotted at the 2024 Summer Olympics together, fans noticed that Chamberlain credited someone “anonymous” in a July 14 vlog posted to her YouTube channel. The ending credits read, “Filmed by Emma Chamberlain, Michael Chamberlain & some shall remain anonymous.”

Fans quickly got to work trying to figure out who the “anonymous” person could be, since it seemed to them that Chamberlain had someone special in her life.

There isn’t much else known about Chamberlain and McPoland’s romance, but from the looks of social media, fans ship this relationship and so do I!

