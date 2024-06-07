Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan’s ‘Ship May Just Be Getting Started, But It’s Literal Goals

Princess of pop, Sabrina Carpenter, and Irish actor, Barry Keoghan have been taking the internet by storm since the news of their relationship. There were rumors of the pair dating after the two were spotted together looking smitten and adorable in 2023. This pairing, though seemingly unlikely, has stolen the hearts of fans everywhere. After all, who didn’t want to date Barry Keoghan after watching Saltburn?

Now that Carpenter hard launched her romance with Keoghan in her “Please Please Please” music video, which was released on June 6, it’s the perfect time to look at their adorable relationship timeline.

September 20, 2023

So it begins. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one fan shared a picture they took with Carpenter at an advanced screening of Keoghan’s hit film Saltburn in NYC. It’s uncertain if Keoghan and Carpenter knew each other before this premiere, or if it just served as the catalyst for their love story.

📸| @SabrinaAnnLynn with a fan at the screening of “Saltburn” tonight in New York. — Via alliheathe on Instagram pic.twitter.com/WIk8TveuaA — Sabrina Carpenter All-News 💋 (@SCANews_) September 21, 2023

September 28, 2023

The two were rumored to have met at Givenchy’s spring/summer ‘24 show during Paris Fashion Week, though they were only photographed at the event separately.

December 4, 2023

Love is in the air! Daily Mail released photos of a romantic dinner between Carpenter and Keoghan in Brentwood, California. Was this the start of their ‘ship? It’s definitely possible.

January 13, 2024

The two were both seen at the LA interactive art museum, Luna Luna. One onlooker revealed to People that “It definitely seemed like a date,” adding that the pair was “cute” together and even “shared a little kiss.”

February 4, 2024

After months of dating rumors, Keoghan and Carpenter were officially photographed together. At W’s Grammys after-party, the pair seemed to confirm the rumors that had been spreading on social media. W even shipped the two, posting a picture of them together on Instagram.

February 24, 2024

Carpenter took to social media to post about her duet with Taylor Swift in Sydney, Australia, where she was the opening act for Swift’s Eras Tour. Due to inclement weather, Carpenter couldn’t perform her opening set for the show, so Swift invited her to sing a duet of both “White Horse” and “Coney Island.” In the comments of her Instagram post, Keoghan commented with the queen emoji. Aww, we love a supportive king.

March 2024

On March 2, Pop Crave shared a photo on X of Keoghan supporting Carpenter at the Eras Tour concert in Singapore.

Two days later, one fan posted a video on TikTok of Carpenter running into Keoghan’s arms after one of her Singapore shows. Adorable.

On March 7, Keoghan was seen – at an Academy Awards dinner with Louis Vuitton and W Magazine in LA – showing off Carpenter loud and proud, wearing a Taylor Swift-themed friendship bracelet that read “Sabrina.” He even showcased the bracelet at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

April 2024

During Carpenter’s Coachella set on April 12, Keoghan was the ultimate supportive boyfriend, as he was spotted cheering her on during her first stage performance at the music festival.

A few days later, on April 17, TMZ released photos of the Carpenter and Keoghan on a Disney date at Disney’s California Adventure with a group of friends. Fairytale romance, am I right?

During her iconic “Nonsense” outro while performing during Weekend 2 at Coachella, Carpenter paid homage to her man, referencing his film Saltburn, singing, “Made his knees so weak he had to spread mine/He’s drinking my bath water like it’s red wine/Coachella, see you back here when I headline.” She really is that girl.

Sabrina Carpenter references her boyfriend Barry Keoghan’s bathtub scene in #Saltburn in her final “nonsense” outro: “Made his knees so weak he had to spread mine. He’s drinking my bath water like it’s red wine. #Coachella , see you back here when I headline.” pic.twitter.com/k7RwPD9bd8 — Marcus (@marcusuntrell) April 20, 2024

May 2024

At the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, Carpenter and Keoghan were spotted walking the red carpet separately but posed together for a photo at the top of the stairs before heading into the event. The two looked beyond fashionable, Carpenter stunning in Oscar de la Renta, and Keoghan wearing a Burberry suit.

On May 11, Carpenter celebrated her 25th birthday with a party planned by Keoghan at DUMBO House with about 100 friends.

June 6, 2024

Their relationship is official. Carpenter hard launched her romance with Keoghan by having him starr in the music video for her single “Please, Please, Please.” The two portray a delinquent couple as Carpenter sings about pleading with her partner not to embarrass her. Can you say iconic?

I, for one, am obsessed with this celebrity pairing. A man who wears a beaded friendship bracelet with your name on it is absolutely a keeper.