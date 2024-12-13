Sabrina Carpenter Didn’t Win A *Single* Award At The BBMAs & Fans Are Pissed

Came all this way, had to explain direct from… me. Sabrina Carpenter fans are not happy about the results of the 2024 Billboard Music Awards. It’s been a big year for the pop girlies, with singers like Chappell Roan and Charlie XCX getting big recognition. Carpenter has seen a lot of success this year as well, with the release of her Short N’ Sweet album and the incredible success of her songs like “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.” So, many fans were shocked when she didn’t win anything at this year’s BBMAs on Dec. 12.

Despite being nominated in 9 categories, Carpenter didn’t take home any wins. Many fans think she was totally snubbed, and honestly, I can’t blame them. Considering it was recently announced that “Espresso” was Billboard’s most streamed song of the year on both Spotify and Apple Music, it came as a surprise when none of those winner envelopes had her name in them.

Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet album has been a massive success since its release on Aug. 23. All twelve songs on the album were on the Billboard Hot 100 at one point, with “Please Please Please” reaching no.1 around the world. Not long after the BBMAs, it didn’t take any time at all for fans to make their thoughts on Sab’s snub known.

The #BBMAs are a joke. Not a single award for Sabrina carpenter that broke several records in the charts in the country and overseas. A mega joke!!!! — Mathakharab (@trynabeengineer) December 13, 2024

While some fans called the award shows “a mega joke” in response to Carpenter’s losses, one person thinks people should start boycotting the BBMAs.

Others believe Carpenter deserved at least one win since her album was better than *cough cough* the others in her categories. I can only assume they’re talking about Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, which swept the categories this year, as the singer took home 10 awards. This means that to date, Swift’s won a record-breaking 49 awards, making her the most awarded artist in BBMA history.

Despite her BBMAs losses, Carpenter seems to be incredibly grateful for her success. In a Dec. 6 carousel post shared to Instagram, she commented on “Espresso” being the most streamed song of the year.

“Most streamed song on @spotify and @applemusic ?!?!! and you guys made me the #1 artist on @tiktok this year…. What the hell….Thank you guys so much. can’t profess my gratitude enough. I love you endlessly !!!!!” Carpenter wrote.

Win or lose, it’s only up from here for Carpenter. 2025 might just be her best year yet.