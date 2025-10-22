Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
20th Century Studios / Paramount Pictures
Rodrick X Regina George Edits Are Taking Over My FYP

Regina George and Rodrick Heffley are the ship the internet didn’t know it needed. If you are chronically online (like me), Rogina has been taking over every nook and cranny of your FYP, and frankly, I am not mad about it. So, if you catch me watching Rodrick x Regina George edits on TikTok, mind your own business. (Move over, Group 7 — I’ve got a new online obsession.)

Yeah, when I say Rodrick and Regina, I’m talking about the punk big brother from Diary of a Wimpy Kid in a romance with the queen bee in Mean Girls (Rachel McAdams version, obvi). On social media, fans have been creating edits of each movie clipped together, drawing Rogina as a couple, and even cosplaying as the duo.

This is not the first “multi-fandom” ship, and it will not be the last. Any Tumblr freak knows Elsa and Jack Frost, who are debatably canon soulmates, and who could forget Harry Styles and Barack Obama (just don’t tell Michelle)? But Regina and Rodrick have risen to popularity, seemingly out of nowhere. Last week, I had never heard those names in the same sentence, and now I’ve seen them as a couple’s Halloween costume

Where did the Rodrick X Regina George ship come from?

I can’t exactly nail down where the ship started (and who was the brainchild behind it), but it started blowing up on TikTok during the week of Oct. 20. Since then, TikTok creators have been pushing out phenomenal Rogina edits and fan art like worker bees, and they have been instant viral hits. The movies work scary well with one another. A mean popular girl with a soft spot for an edgy rocker boy is a story everyone can rally behind.

@evanescencesgf

they’re so cute together!! we need to see the wedding #rodrickheffley #reginageorge #diaryofawimpykid #meangirls #fyp fake everything // original content // all rights belong to warner bros // regina and rodrick edit spc @catharsis cc mine ac mine

♬ rodrick and regina – ୨୧

Like, wait, are these two meant to be?

@_littlepepita

my contribution to the rodrick x regina ship #rodrickheffley #reginageorge #rodrickheffleyedit #edit

♬ original sound – pepita <333

IDK about you, but I’m invested.

@fis6ion

am I late #rodrickheffley #reginageorgeedit #meangirlsedit #diaryofawimpykidedit #rodrickheffleyedit NEW ORIGINAL CONTENT! Regina George and Rodrick heffley edit

♬ original sound – MADELLINE’S MUSIC ☆

The creativity, the love story, and the tension are truly masterful. I have a feeling this is just the beginning of the Rodrick x Regina love story.

Ginger Koehler is an editorial Intern at Her Campus. She writes for the Wellness section, mostly covering sex and relationships, and occasionally branching out to other sections. Ginger is a student at the University of Florida. Her majors are Journalism and Theories and Politics of Sexuality, with specializations in women’s studies and magazines. Beyond Her Campus, Ginger has worked as a sex columnist for four other publications. When she’s not writing, Ginger is hosting sex education workshops for her peers at UF. Friends compare Ginger to Carrie Bradshaw, but she fancies herself as more of a Samantha. In her free time, Ginger enjoys taking hip-hop fitness classes and reading cheesy fantasy novels. She is liable to talk explicitly about sexual health to anyone who will listen. Her favorite self-care activity is doing unspeakable things to people she doesn’t like on The Sims 4.