Rodrick X Regina George Edits Are Taking Over My FYP

Regina George and Rodrick Heffley are the ship the internet didn’t know it needed. If you are chronically online (like me), Rogina has been taking over every nook and cranny of your FYP, and frankly, I am not mad about it. So, if you catch me watching Rodrick x Regina George edits on TikTok, mind your own business. (Move over, Group 7 — I’ve got a new online obsession.)

Yeah, when I say Rodrick and Regina, I’m talking about the punk big brother from Diary of a Wimpy Kid in a romance with the queen bee in Mean Girls (Rachel McAdams version, obvi). On social media, fans have been creating edits of each movie clipped together, drawing Rogina as a couple, and even cosplaying as the duo.

This is not the first “multi-fandom” ship, and it will not be the last. Any Tumblr freak knows Elsa and Jack Frost, who are debatably canon soulmates, and who could forget Harry Styles and Barack Obama (just don’t tell Michelle)? But Regina and Rodrick have risen to popularity, seemingly out of nowhere. Last week, I had never heard those names in the same sentence, and now I’ve seen them as a couple’s Halloween costume.

Where did the Rodrick X Regina George ship come from?

I can’t exactly nail down where the ship started (and who was the brainchild behind it), but it started blowing up on TikTok during the week of Oct. 20. Since then, TikTok creators have been pushing out phenomenal Rogina edits and fan art like worker bees, and they have been instant viral hits. The movies work scary well with one another. A mean popular girl with a soft spot for an edgy rocker boy is a story everyone can rally behind.

Like, wait, are these two meant to be?

IDK about you, but I’m invested.

The creativity, the love story, and the tension are truly masterful. I have a feeling this is just the beginning of the Rodrick x Regina love story.