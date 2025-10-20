Recently, a new trend has emerged on TikTok that has assigned people into groups and left people intrigued as to how the mysterious and unpredictable TikTok algorithm really works. One user wanted to test the algorithm and use it to their advantage as a form of marketing, and let me tell you, her genius and creative plan worked. It is called “Group 7” and don’t worry, it has nothing to do with the annoying “6-7” trend that Gen Alpha has been obsessed with lately. This one is innovative and is bringing people on the internet together in the most humorous and simple way.

This whole thing was started by TikTok user Sophia James (@sophiajamesmusic), who is a musical artist who is looking to promote her new song “So Unfair.” In one of her videos, post No. 2 specifically, — you will see what I mean by that in a second — she says that “it is always me versus the algorithm, and today I’ve decided that I am winning.” To do so, she concocted a plan to post seven random videos in a row. Each video represents a different group, and whichever one appears on your FYP is the one you are assigned to. (For example, if you see video No. 1, you would be in Group 1, and so on.)

It turns out, the video that gained the most traction was post No. 7 (or should I say, Group 7). In the viral video, she says, “If you’re watching this video, you’re in Group 7. I’ve posted seven videos tonight and this is the seventh one. Just a little science experiment to see what video gets the most reach out of the seven. I don’t know what that says about you, but you’re in Group 7, welcome!” The viral Group 7 video has over 6.2 million views as of Oct. 20.

Now, it has become a running joke online where people talk about being in Group 7 and what being in Group 7 says about you. Comments under the original Group 7 video include things like: “group 7 is the hot girl group. I don’t make the rules.” Another user wrote, “I hereby declare group 7 is the most elite group.” One user even cleverly and jokingly said, “‘Where did y’all meet?’ ‘In group 7.’” (Not gonna lie, that last one actually made me laugh.)

It isn’t just the comment section of her videos that are talking about this gimmick; other people online are going deeper with this and are making videos about Group 7 and what it says about you as a person to be a part of it.

While there are some that were confused by what “Group 7” originally meant, people are applauding Sophia for coming up with this and think it was a smart marketing strategy on her part to promote her song. One user on another video explaining what Group 7 is wrote, “Sophia James is genuinely talented and brilliant for marketing her music this way. I’m proud to be in Group 7 to support her and have an awesome fun community.”

And honestly, I agree! I mean, how can you hate on a trend that is lighthearted and actually works to bring people within the online community together? Now, the only thing left to do is find other Group 7s and stream her new song “So Unfair,” given it’s what started all of this in the first place.