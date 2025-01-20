If the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump looked different to you than usual, you’re not alone. The inauguration of Donald Trump took place inside — out of the norm from previous inauguration ceremonies — due to extreme cold. In previous years, the inauguration has taken place on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building. So why did Trump’s inauguration move indoors? Here’s the deal.

The move to bring the inauguration ceremony indoors was brought on by an “arctic blast,” causing the ceremony to be the coldest it’s been in 40 years. Instead of taking place on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Building, the inauguration was held inside the Capitol Rotunda. The Rotunda is a much smaller venue than the outside of the Capitol, and as such, ceremonies unfolded in front of about 600 attendees which is a much smaller crowd than presidential inaugurations normally attract. However foreign the new venue may seem, President Trump was not the first president to hold his inauguration inside the Rotunda.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The last inauguration to be moved inside — also due to cold weather — was President Ronald Reagan’s inauguration in 1985. The change of venue for Trump’s inauguration came with various challenges to preparing the Rotunda, as well as dealing with many ticketholders not able to attend due to the downsizing of the ceremony.

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies let ticketholders know via a letter, saying, “The vast majority of ticketed guests will not be able to attend the ceremonies in person,” and the notice encouraged them to view the inauguration at an indoor venue.

The venue of the presidential parade also changed due to concerns over cold weather. Traditionally, the parade takes place along Pennsylvania Avenue, but Trump’s took place inside the Capital One Arena. The arena served as the stage for parade marches, including everyone from the NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums to various high school marching bands.

Although the change of venue was only announced on the Friday before Inauguration Day, the ceremony unfolded rather smoothly, with Vice President JD Vance and President Trump being sworn in a little before noon on Monday.