Hold Up… Did Reneé Rapp Just Announce Her Engagement?

Is Reneé Rapp engaged? Well, after a recent post to her socials, fans think so. On Nov. 11, Rapp posted a video on her TikTok, nonchalantly showing off a massive rock on her finger. And it didn’t go unnoticed.

The video, which is accompanied by the song “Playground Love” by AIR (and from the film The Virgin Suicides), simply shows Rapp flashing her middle finger (it’s like, a total of six seconds). However, eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted a huge ring on Rapp’s finger — and they were not shy about their excitement… and confusion. One fan wrote, “Ma’am is that an engagement ring?!?” and another commented, “Am i delusional or are we just ignoring the ring??”

ICYMI, an engagement wouldn’t be out of nowhere for the Mean Girls star. Rapp and her longtime partner, Towa Bird, are one of Gen Z’s favorite couples. They started dating in early 2024, and made things red carpet official at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty that March. The two grew close after Bird opened for Rapp’s Snow Hard Feelings tour, which ran from September 2023 to March 2024 — but it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows (in the traditional sense). According to Rapp, Bird was so f*cking mean” to her, but she “loved it.” She told Amy Poehler on a May 27 episode of Good Hang about Bird “She’s scary. Well, she’s like from the U.K., so, like, her humor is super different. She’s also just like, such a b*tch.” (It’s all love though, OFC.)

Since they went official, Rapp and Bird been keeping things pretty low-key — occasionally appearing on each other’s social media and attending events together. But after this video? Fans are demanding more content from the two than ever. (And, you know, confirmation on the engagement, too.)

The internet is also losing it outside of the TikTok comment section.

ok this is off topic but streets are saying renee and towa are engaged HUHHHH pic.twitter.com/4BXIAI3chl — izzieyo69 (@izzieyo69) November 11, 2025

DID RENEE JUST REALLY CASUALLY ANNOUNCE SHES ENGAGED???? — laaawTIE ✮ (@m1serybusinesss) November 11, 2025

STREETS ARE SAYING RENEE SND TOWA ARE ENGAGED?? — mari ｡𖦹°‧5 days (@chihiroflowers) November 12, 2025

why are streets saying renee and towa are engaged GUYS. — kaitlyn⋆ 𐙚 ˚ (@kateawaycar) November 12, 2025

So, is Reneé Rapp engaged?

So… it’s not entirely clear. The ring does appear to be on the ring finger of her left hand, but neither Bird nor Rapp has publicly acknowledged the video — and the comments theorizing their engagement. Her Campus also reached out to both of their teams for confirmation, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

I guess we’ll just have to wait to see if the couple says anything in the coming days, but if one thing’s for sure: If this video was an engagement announcement, it’s the most Reneé-coded one ever.