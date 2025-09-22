The saying, “You learn something new every day,” is a timeless one, but it’s never been more relevant in the age of the internet. It feels almost impossible to avoid new information when you log onto social media — whether it’s against your will or not. For me — and for many who have been scrolling their feeds in the past few days — the latest thing the internet has taught me is that some people think the world is about to end. And for those who haven’t been getting served rapture 2025 memes, let me explain.

People have been predicting end times for a long time. One such way people think the world might end is via rapture — aka, the belief held by some Christians that, when it’s time for the world to end, Christians will “rise” to heaven, leaving Earth behind. Previous rapture predictions have led to quite a bit of panic in the past, despite them ultimately not coming to pass (obviously, since we’re all still here).

Now, the latest rapture prediction taking over social media comes from a South African pastor who reportedly claimed that a vision told him the rapture will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 23… or Wednesday, Sept. 24. (This coincides with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.)

As a result, some believers of this prediction have formed what’s now known as #RaptureTok, in which they’re creating content about quitting their jobs, selling their belongings, and preparing for what they think will be the big day (including leaving instructions for those who are left behind).

And as a result of this, many others have taken to social media to make memes about spoofs about #RaptureTok.

Can the people that believe rapture is happening tomorrow send me all their money? pic.twitter.com/aBPeBmW4oy — Chigozie Obi (@ChigozieObi_) September 22, 2025

Who’s gonna do a Rapture prank? pic.twitter.com/FXs0geTkSF — Meacham (@MeachamDr) September 22, 2025

For some, the memes about the 2025 rapture prediction are meant to poke holes in the theory. For others, the memes are a way to make light of a scary-sounding situation. (After all, making jokes about traumatic events or looming threats is kind of Gen Z’s thing.) And of course, there are those who just want to be part of the conversation — and maybe get a few laughs while they’re at it.