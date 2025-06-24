Yes, Gen Zers Are Making World War III Memes — But We’re Not Laughing

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A bomb dropped this past weekend. And no, it wasn’t a bombshell on Love Island. On Saturday, June 21, the U.S. military launched air strikes against three Iranian nuclear facilities. According to President Donald Trump, these strikes were to prevent Iran from creating a nuclear weapon. But this action also means the U.S. is now directly involved in the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, which many believe to be on the verge of becoming an all-out global war.

And what are Gen Zers doing in response? Making memes.

In the wake of this news, memes about “my first world war” — and other jokes about the U.S. getting involved in what some believe is the start of World War III — have exploded across the internet. These World War III memes include people showing off their WWIII outfit ideas, using pop culture references to convey their reactions, and joking about experiencing a war before hitting major life milestones.

@businesscasualty I wrote and filmed like five of these videos over the weekend to keep myself sane, so just heads up. Also, are we thinking “World War 3” or “World War III”? I also want to acknowledge that I’m privileged AF to never have experienced the horrors of war. I wish no one had to. #relatable #comedy #WWIII #WW3 ♬ original sound – business casualty

As with all trends on the internet, these memes have sparked backlash, with critics claiming that jokes about this conflict are insensitive, immature, or even dangerous. But, in my opinion, this take misses the whole point. For a generation that was raised on the internet and came of age in times of massive uncertainty, our humor in the face of these military escalations isn’t a sign of detachment or apathy — it’s our tool for survival and comfort amid global unrest and anxiety.

I know for many Americans, the decision for the U.S. to bomb Iran was not just unexpected, but unwanted. According to a June 23 poll by YouGov, 85% of American adults — including 82% of Republicans, 83% of independents, and 92% of Democrats — stated they do not want conflict with Iran. This is a scary time for many — one that feels out of our control. And in a world already reeling from years of political division, global unrest, a pandemic, and economic stress, this kind of breaking news hits differently.

That’s where the memes come in.

The use of humor as a coping mechanism isn’t new. And for Gen Zers, who’ve grown up in the digital age and experienced some of the most uncertain years in recent history, it’s almost second nature. By turning our very real fear into a joke, we’re not ignoring what’s happening — we’re creating space to process it. Humor brings a feeling of peace, or at least a distraction, to many whose thoughts are consumed with distress over the unknown.

Making a meme or joke doesn’t make the conflict go away, but it helps us breathe through the panic. There’s something powerful about knowing millions of people feel the same mix of fear and helplessness, yet are still able to laugh. Humor becomes a kind of emotional armor. It helps us acknowledge the seriousness of the moment while giving us a second to relax, connect, and say, “OK, we’re in this together.”

Of course, jokes won’t stop missiles or solve international tensions. (Advocating for peace, holding our elected officials accountable, and educating ourselves on global conflicts can help.) But in a world where so much feels uncertain, a meme can be a lifeline, or at least a small way to find comfort, solidarity, and even hope. As the situation unfolds, the future may remain unknown. But at least, for now, we’re finding ways to face it — one ridiculous TikTok at a time.