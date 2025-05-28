Netflix’s new docuseries F1: The Academy is educating race lovers all on the ins and outs of motorsport, from terminology like “dirty air” and “box” to introducing fans to a whole cast of new drivers hoping to make it to Formula 1. The show follows female drivers in the F1 Academy racing series — an all-women competition aimed at bringing attention to rising female stars. Diehard F1 fans should prepare themselves for a whole new world of motorsport.

One of the main drivers F1: The Academy follows is Lia Block. As winner of the American Rally Association in 2023, Block is no stranger to success in motorsports. (Her dad, Ken Block, was also a professional driver himself.) But at the beginning of the 2024 F1 Academy season, Block has a lot of trouble in the races. Not only was the 2024 season Block’s first year in F1 Academy, it was also her first time driving in F1. Turns out, F1 driving is very different from the rallying racing she’s used to. But why exactly does Block struggle so much adjusting? Well, there are many differences between these two forms of car racing. Here are some of the differences between rally and F1 driving.

Rally vs. F1: Difference in Cars

The first key difference between rally and F1 Academy is how the cars look. Rally cars look much more like regular sports cars, with two seats. On the other hand, the cars Block and other drivers use in F1 Academy as single-seaters, and with their halos and wings, they don’t look like anything you’ll see on the road.

Rally cars are also often highly specialized to handle tough and off-road terrain. In the Netflix series, Block’s mom says Block is used to completely stepping down on the gas when she drives rally. But F1 cars are much more sensitive to steering and speed, since they’re designed for asphalt tracks.

Rally vs. F1: Difference in Tracks

The F1 Academy races on select Formula 1 tracks across the world, including popular tracks in cities like Austin and Barcelona. These tracks are paved with a variety of sharp and fast turns. Rally car differs significantly, racing on different terrains, such as dirt and gravel, as well as paved roads. Rally races are typically broken into stages with different terrain, therefore cars must be very versatile. Rally racing can often involve tricks, like jumps, designed for drivers and cars to get airborne.

Rally vs. F1: Difference in Culture

Throughout the show, Block also talks about differences between the two racing cultures. Where Formula 1 has often been seen as a rich man’s sport (largely due to the high cost of creating and maintaining the cars), rally car doesn’t have that reputation. Rally car, instead, is often seen as a more tough and outdoorsy motorsport. Certainly, it must have been tough for Block to go from “the dirt” (how she refers to rallying) to races like the Miami Grand Prix, where a grandstand ticket could cost upwards of $1,000.