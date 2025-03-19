You’re Gonna Want To Keep An Eye On These Formula 1 Drivers This Season

My latest hyperfixation? Race cars — specifically, Formula 1. Since the 2025 season kicked off with the Australian Grand Prix on March 14, my FYP has been packed with Formula 1 content. From edits and race highlights to F1 fantasy team updates — notably, that cringe-worthy moment between Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and his race engineer on the radio (IFYKYK) — my feed has been buzzing. Everyone I’ve come across online has been talking about F1, especially now that the 2025 season is officially underway. With the nearly year-long season continuing on March 21 with the Chinese Grand Prix, I couldn’t help but think about this season’s drivers lineup.
The 2025 season is already one for the history books, with six rookies making their F1 debut. Whether you’re a longtime motorsport fan or a newbie like me, there are quite a few drivers you should keep an eye on this season. From rookies and veteran drivers to those rising in between, these seven drivers are worth watching. Who knows? Being familiar with these names might just help you score big points in your F1 fantasy league — I sure hope my team does!
- Max Verstappen
-
Max Verstappen is already on his path to becoming one of the best Formula 1 drivers in history, and he’s just getting started. Verstappen is the son of former Formula 1 driver Jos Verstappen, and he carrying on the family name while achieving his own goals in motorsport. Verstappen made his F1 debut in 2015, at the age of 17, making him the youngest Formula 1 driver in history. Verstappen has been on the podium 113 times, won 63 Grands Prix, and became the youngest winner ever at the Spanish Grand Prix when he was 18. Did I forget to mention that he has four Formula 1 World Drivers Championship titles?
- Andrea Kimi Antonelli
-
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, one of six rookies in the F1 2025 season and one of the youngest at just 18 years old, will be a name you’ll hear for a long time. Antonelli joined Mercedes in 2025, replacing fellow driver Lewis Hamilton. His signing with the team and promotion from the junior team to a top-tier racing team made him the third youngest driver in Formula 1 history. Antonelli’s F1 debut came during the Australian Grand Prix on March 14, where he positioned fourth overall, just behind podium finisher and fellow Mercedes teammate George Russell (more on him later).
- Lando Norris
-
With Lando Norris winning the first race of the 2025 season, the Australian Grand Prix, all eyes are on him to see if he can maintain his performance throughout the season. Norris, who currently races for McLaren, made his F1 debut in 2019, in what is considered an iconic rookie class that also included George Russell and Alexander Albon. Since his debut podium position in 2020 at the Austrian Grand Prix, he has made the podium 27 times, winning five of them. Most notably, during the 2024 season, he lead his constructor Mclaren to snag the Formula 1 constructors’s title by winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Norris’s triumph helped McLaren win their first constructors’ championship since 1998.
- Charles Leclerc
-
Charles Leclerc, who made his Formula 1 debut in 2018, should also be a name on your radar this season. Leclerc has 43 podium finishes, with the 2022 season being one of his best. Throughout the season, he earned three victories, 11 podium finishes, and nine pole positions. Leclerc and his constructor, Ferrari, have dominated headlines in the 2025 season, as his current teammate is seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. However, during the Australian Grand Prix, both Ferrari drivers fell short of podium positions, with Leclerc finishing eighth and Hamilton finishing tenth. Here’s to hoping Ferrari’s strategy changes to help propel both Leclerc and Hamilton to their full potential.
- George Russell
-
As promised, let’s revisit George Russell — a rising force in the world of Formula 1. Known for his signature “T-pose,” Russell has become an icon both on and off the racetrack. Russell made his F1 debut in 2019 with Williams Racing. His rookie season proved challenging as he battled with the limitations of the Williams car. However, season after season, Russell consistently showcased his skill and determination. His breakthrough moment came in 2022 when he secured his first F1 victory at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after joining Mercedes. Now stepping up as a key figure for Mercedes following Hamilton’s departure, Russell recently claimed a podium position, finishing in third place at the Australian Grand Prix.
- Oscar Piastri
-
Oscar Piastri, one of the newer faces in F1, is another name that will be with you for a long time. Piastri made his F1 debut during the 2023 season, joining McLaren. During his rookie season, he impressively finished third in the Japanese Grand Prix. Piastri has been on the podium ten times since then while racing for McLaren and has helped McLaren along with Norris win the constructors championship in the 2024 season.
- Lewis Hamilton
-
Last but certainly not least, we *have* to talk about the one and only Lewis Hamilton. The 2025 season was filled with excitement ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, as all eyes were on Hamilton following his monumental switch from Mercedes to Ferrari after 12 years with the team. Hamilton made his F1 debut in 2007, and throughout his impressive 18-year career, he has claimed 202 podium finishes and 105 Grand Prix victories. As a seven-time Formula 1 World Champion, Hamilton holds the record for the most championship titles alongside Michael Schumacher. Notably, Hamilton is the first – and to date, only – F1 driver of Black ancestry. He has consistently used his platform to advocate for social change within the motorsport industry.
Can’t wait to watch how each of these racers do this season!