That Piper & Zion Sex Scene Wasn’t The Only One Cut From ‘White Lotus’

Season 3 of The White Lotus has officially come to a close with a nail-biting finale on April 6. Fans are still reeling from the tragic deaths, twists, and looming mystery. Season 3 of the show featured *a lot* of drama — from impending doom awaiting the Ratliff family to Rick’s intense mission to seek justice for his father. The show, once again, delivered what it does best: tension, complex characters, social commentary, and slow-burning suspense that kept viewers coming back each week. What may shock viewers even more is that there were several plot points and White Lotus deleted scenes that didn’t make it into the final cut.
Following the finale, creator Mike White revealed that some storylines were ultimately scrapped in the editing room. The White Lotus deleted scenes offer even more insight into certain characters’ motives and relationships, which could have even shifted how viewers interpreted key moments and understood deeper emotional arcs.
Whether you’re still trying to unpack the finale, mourning the losses of some fan-favorite characters, or already missing the biting quips from iconic characters (I miss you already, Victoria Ratliff), these deleted scenes offer a glimpse into what could’ve been. After all, at the White Lotus, there’s always more lurking beneath the surface.
- Piper losing her virginity to Zion
Perhaps the most talked-about deleted scene is none other than one depicting Piper Ratliff losing her virginity to Belinda’s son, Zion. In an April 6 episode of The White Lotus Official Season 3 Podcast, Mike White discussed this scene. Piper becomes determined to lose her virginity after deciding against her plan to live in the Buddhist monastery. “There’s this whole scene where she’s like, ‘It’s true. Saxon is right about this one thing. I need to get this over with.’ And you know how after she leaves the monastery she’s just like, ‘I need to have sex.’ But in the end, it was one of these things where it was like, it’s already an hour and a half,” White explained. “It would have added 10 minutes to the thing. And it had a little bit of a rom-com vibe in the middle of trying to kill the family with the pong pong fruits. It just felt like I was trying to do too much narratively.”
- Laurie’s discussion of her family
In a March interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Carrie Coon (Laurie) shared that a storyline surrounding Laurie’s family was ultimately trimmed. In the final cut, Laurie shares that she’s divorced with a child, but there was supposed to be more to the story. “You originally found out that her daughter was actually non-binary, maybe trans, and going by they/them,” Coon explained. “You see Laurie struggling to explain it to her friends, struggling to use they/them pronouns, struggling with the language, which was all interesting.” Coon shared that the scene was cut because White felt he didn’t have enough space to explore it thoroughly. “Considering the way the Trump administration has weaponized the cultural war against transgender people even more since then, when the time came to cut the episode down, Mike felt that the scene was so small and the topic so big that it wasn’t the right way to engage in that conversation,” she said.
- Saxon’s sweet arc
Patrick Schwarzenegger opened up to Variety about Saxon’s character arc, especially in the finale of the show. Throughout the season, Saxon is seen longing for Chelsea, even reading books recommended by her. In the last couple of episodes in the season, the two form a meaningful connection, and she encourages him to look inwards and develop a spiritual way of thinking. In a key moment in the finale, Saxon watches as Chelsea leaps into Rick’s arms. “He watches her actually run off into the sunset and jump into Rick’s arms. They have this moment, forehead to forehead, and he thinks, ‘Wow. Maybe this is what I want’” Schwarzenegger said. “I actually played a version of that scene where it’s full come-to-Jesus, where Saxon is just so sweet to the girls. Mike came up and said no, he didn’t want me to play it like that. He didn’t want some huge change for Saxon yet — just a small moment and to hold on my face as I watch her go off into the distance.”
- Jaclyn’s behavior on the night out
In Season 3 Episode 5 of The White Lotus, everyone’s favorite problematic trio of Kate, Laurie, and Jaclyn head to a club with employee Valentin and his friends. On the dance floor, Jaclyn locks eyes with a group of women from across the dance floor as she struts her stuff. In an interview with Bustle, actress Michelle Monaghan explained the deleted context of the scene. “The three women that Jaclyn is dancing for — or at, however you want to [look at it] — were making fun of them earlier in the day at the bar when they first arrived because [Jaclyn, Kate, and Laurie] all look like drowned rats from the Songkran Festival. They’re pointing fingers and laughing at them,” Monaghan said. “And Jaclyn was like, Oh, hell no. We’re going downstairs.”