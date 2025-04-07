Here’s Why Fans Think Aimee Lou Wood & Walton Goggins Are Dating IRL

For all of The White Lotus fans, the third season of the show has kept a buzz within the entertainment world since its release. From *that* infamous scene to the shooter theories (IYKYK), this season didn’t waste any time to have everyone on the edge of their seats. Additionally, there has also been some back and forth among the cast members, with off-screen drama leading to some friendship breakups in the season. Now, there is a whole new dish to devour, as fans believe that Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins are possibly dating. Rick and Chelsea, who? Spoiler alert: Spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3 follow.

Introduced in the new batch of characters for the third season, Rick and Chelsea (played by Goggins and Wood, respectively) arrived in Thailand for what was supposed to be a romantic getaway, but a turn of events ended their story in tragedy. After fans learned about the real reason why the couple traveled to Thailand (which was for Rick to confront the man whom he thought murdered his father, who ended up being his father), the couple tragically died from a gunfight at the resort, which was depicted in the season finale. Yikes.

Given the chemistry of the couple on the show, many fans have noted that Wood and Goggins seem very close in real life, even believing that the two are dating. In an interview with People, Goggins said, “We both became enmeshed in each other, the way that Rick and Chelsea are.”

But that’s not all. According to an interview with The Times, Wood explained that the entire cast method-acted their scenes during its production, and she had something very interesting to say about Goggins, who played her on-screen partner. “There was a lot of personal mirroring going on [with Walton],” she said. “We’ve not had the same lives as them, but everyone’s essence is pretty similar to their character.” Based on this statement, it could mean that the two had a connection that was very similar to their characters in the show.

Additionally, following the season finale, Goggins shared a touching tribute dedicated to his and Wood’s characters on Instagram. The post touched upon their characters’ relationship, appreciation to the crew, and included a quote from Greek tragedian Aeschylus. The post also included photos of behind the scenes, stills from the show, and Wood and Goggins taking selfies together, writing, “Thank you Aimee Lou for being my partner… a journey I will never forget.”

Wood also shared her own IG post, which featured a graffiti heart with the initials “R” and “C” in it, writing, “I only went home once whilst filming White Lotus. This is what I saw on the first day back there. R and C forever 💘” Oh, and did I mention both of them used the Fleetwood Mac song “Silver Springs” in their posts? Come on now!

So, are Goggins and Wood dating? Nope, sorry. Goggins is happily married to his wife of 14 years, Nadia Conners, and the couple share a son together. As for Wood, she doesn’t appear to be dating anyone publicly, but one thing is for sure — she’s not with Goggins off-screen.