Jake Shane Is Just Like Us

It’s hard to remember that Jake Shane — who’s touring the U.S. with his comedy show, Live With Jake Shane, and hosts the chart-topping Therapuss podcast — got his start reviewing octopus dishes on TikTok. “I’m really grateful that I’m able to do this because I’ve always wanted to,” Shane tells Her Campus in an exclusive interview. But achieving success hasn’t given the comedian and podcaster thicker skin. If anything, he’s learned more about his soft side. “Words affect me and I’m very sensitive,” he says.

Therapuss is a safe space for Shane to have real, relatable conversations about topics like anxiety and OCD, people-pleasing, and navigating life in the spotlight with artists like Ross Lynch, Tate McRae, and Joe Jonas. (“I love the Role Model [episodes]. Those are always really fun,” he says.) Even though the creator has millions of followers across social media platforms and interviews big-time stars on a daily basis, he still gets starstruck like the rest of us. “I was really nervous [to interview] Charli XCX,” he says. “I just think she’s the coolest person and I didn’t know what to do.”

Think of Live With Jake Shane as Therapuss IRL. If you’re headed to one of his shows — the tour picks back up again on May 16 and 17 with shows in San Francisco and LA, respectively — “be prepared to hopefully laugh,” Shane says. “It’s going to feel like one big hangout, and I want it to feel like an escape for a little over an hour.”

Being on the road for the better part of five months can take its toll, though, which is why Shane says he values his own self-care. His simple-yet-effective skin care routine (which he’s had since his college days at USC) is part of that. “Something my dad always taught me is if it’s not broken, don’t fix it. I try to keep my skincare routine really simple,” he says. “I feel like doing a bunch of stuff for no reason is going to make me break out more.”

Shane says, “I luckily never really struggled with acne, but I knew I needed to wash my face.” He uses the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser followed by the CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion. They’re both recommended by dermatologists, which is important to him (even more so after questioning dermatologists for CeraVe’s Skinterrogation).

Despite the stress, Shane is hyper aware that he’s living out his lifelong dream, and Live With Jake Shane is an opportunity for him to connect with the people that make all of it possible. “I think it’s fun and really rewarding to have those people you see online [in real life],” he says. “All those numbers online become actual people, and all those usernames become actual people. It really helps you visualize the community you’ve created.”