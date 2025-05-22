It’s impossible to deny, Season 1 of Amazon Prime’s Overcompensating has been a huge success. And with its humor, interesting characters, and fun plotlines, it’s easy to see why. Released May 15, the show has already racked up a devoted fan base to rival other popular college-set shows like The Sex Lives of College Girls (RIP).

Following main characters Benny and Carmen (played by Benito Skinner and Wally Baram) throughout the ups and downs of their freshman year of college, the show is both funny and sometimes painstakingly realistic. I mean, we probably all had the most awkward interactions with our crushes freshman year. At the heart of Overcompensating though, beyond humor, is Benny’s craving for acceptance, and the ways in which all of the show’s characters grow into and discover more about themselves over the course of the season — and who can’t relate to that?

With all of the love this show has been getting online, a lot of fans have been wondering about Overcompensating‘s future. With only one season, everyone is begging for more. Currently, there has been no official confirmation of a Season 2. Before you freak out, though, the show is pretty recent — you may need to give Amazon Prime some time before an announcement is made. Plus, the show itself and its many cast members are definitely keeping the Season 2 dream alive in the meantime.

The show itself ended on a huge cliffhanger. No spoilers here, but trust me — a Season 2 is definitely needed. This in itself is giving fans hope for the show’s renewal. Additionally, actor and creator of the show, Benito Skinner, said to Variety on May 18 that he “really hopes we do [get another season]. I am ready to go.” While he didn’t give anything away, he said he hopes to continue “this journey of becoming yourself and overcompensating,” which the show started this season. In the same interview, actor Adam DiMarco, who plays Peter, said, “I know what Benny has planned for Season 2 if we get one… it’s just more unhinged and more insane than this season.”

It seems like everything is pretty ready to go. All fans are waiting for is the official green light from Amazon. In the meantime, I’m never against a re-watch. This season had some great moments. And who can forget guest stars like Megan Fox, Bowen Yang, and Charli xcx? Plus, fans may also be seeing the show’s stars on the red carpet — it’s been reported that the show has several submissions for the 2025 Emmys. Overall, just because the season’s over doesn’t mean your fandom has to stop. And, hopefully, we’ll all be chatting about Season 2 drama in no time.