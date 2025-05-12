Yasmine Sahid Is Here To Remind You That You Have Free Will

In Her Campus’ series Next Question, we rapid-fire interview emerging Gen Z talent about what it’s like to rule over the internet. This month, actor and content creator Yasmine Sahid is in the hot seat to answer our burning questions.

Beyond the viral Twilight and One Direction skits on social media, Yasmine Sahid’s biggest inspiration has always been to make people smile. “I’ve gotten some people who reach out and tell me, ‘It’s been rough’ or, ‘I’ve had a really bad day, and I go to your videos to make myself feel better,’” Sahid tells Her Campus in an exclusive interview. “Whenever I have lulls in my life or I just feel like I’m not that motivated to create, it does help give me that boost of like, ‘Oh, OK, so what I do does matter. What I do is helping someone.’”

Under the wigs and many roles the actress and content creator plays in her videos, Sahid has always stayed true to her roots. Majoring in theater at Loyola Marymount University in California, her educational background helped prepare her for her acting roles both on and offline. “I thought I was going to be auditioning and booking, and it’s just going to be me, my life as an actor.” Except, it was the behind-the-scenes theater work that she observed that played a bigger part in the creative process for her skits. “Something I’ve noticed — the older I’ve gotten or the more involved or the more elaborate I make my videos — is that my theater department taught me way more than just acting.” Sahid took various set design and lighting courses to observe and learn, and that’s what helped her step into her best role yet: being a creative.

It wasn’t always in the cards for Sahid to become a viral content creator. “When I first moved to LA I was strictly just an actress, I wasn’t a creator or writer or anything. And it’s hard — it’s so hard to break into the acting world,” she says. Creating content online was her way of expressing herself outside of audition rooms. “I was finally like, ‘OK, I’ve always wanted to write and create my own stuff, let’s just do this.’”

Now, Sahid’s viral skits and growing following (she’s got over 3 million followers across Instagram and TikTok) have allowed her to venture into areas she never would have imagined. From interviewing Oscar winners on the red carpet to booking role after role in her acting career (you can see her in Amazon Prime Video’s Overcompensating, out May 15 — “It’s the role I feel like you would expect me to play,” she says), Sahid has approached every opportunity with gratitude. “Seeing how my platform has helped me get opportunities in the acting world, in the entertainment world, and the film industry … it’s a plus side because just of how hard the industry is, and how it’s helped me grow as an artist.”

Ben Cope



For those interested in content creation or acting but who are afraid to take the leap, Sahid’s got advice. “Don’t be scared of trying new things. For a long time, the way I looked at my life was very one-sided. There’s one road and one path and one goal you have to reach. And if you don’t reach it, then what’s the point?” she says. “The more I’ve looked outside my own bubble, I was taught that it’s OK if your life doesn’t look like this. There’s different paths to achieving something and everyone’s path is different. You have free will. So just do it.”

These responses have been edited for length and clarity.

What’s your favorite skit to create?

One Direction fanfics are near and dear to my heart. I love making those.

What’s your go-to comfort show?

Regular Show, it’s so funny and easy. It’s so crazy, when I watched it as a kid versus as an adult, because now I’m like, this is so relatable.

Who has been your favorite red carpet interviewee?

Colman Domingo for sure. He’s so sweet and so involved in the questions, you can just tell the passion he has for his work. I also saw him at a different event and he remembered me, so that was special.

What’s your go-to glambot move?

Definitely like a cute little hand under the chin but slanted a bit. I just did that, flashed a smile, and it was great.

What’s one glam product that you can’t live without?

Foundation. I’ve been loving the Make Up For Ever HD Skin Foundation ($47). It’s truly just the best foundation I’ve ever used in my life. The perfect match and perfect finish.

What’s one tiktok trend you can’t stop watching?

OMG this one’s easy. Cheesecake. Apple Pie. Chocolate Chip Cookie. Oh God, it’s so good.

Who’s one person you’d like to collaborate with either online or on-screen?

Julian Sewell. I feel like I would love to do something where I do a mini series where he’s my abusive mother who sells me to One Direction, or something with fanfics. I would love to act in any sketch with him.

What’s your dream role that you haven’t played yet?

I would say a role mixing horror-comedy, or playing Princess Tiana. Something where I can be the headstrong female character.