ICYMI, AD Is Sparking Dating Rumors With Another ‘LIB’ Alum

If you’re a longtime fan of Love Is Blind, then you probably remember AD and Clay, who were considered one of the most popular Season 6 couples. Their relationship was an interesting one to say the least. Many fans thought the two were going to get married at the end of Season 6, but in a shocking turn of events, Clay told at the altar that he couldn’t marry her. TBH, once AD walked down the aisle at their wedding and all Clay had to say was “Okay, body,” I knew their relationship wasn’t meant to be.

From AD’s point of view, she was looking for someone who was going to love her for her, not for her body or financial status. Despite the whole dumpster fire that was her and Clay’s relationship, it seems that our lovely AD has someone new in her life. During the LIB Season 7 reunion on Oct. 30, AD revealed that she’s currently seeing someone and fans are curious to know who it is.

Although AD didn’t reveal the identity of the person she’s seeing, one can guess that it might be Ollie Sutherland. AD and Ollie have been rumored to be part of the cast of the third season of Perfect Match. After that, the dating rumors began. On Oct. 2, a video posted to TikTok showed AD and Ollie having, what appeared to be a dinner date, at a restaurant together in Mexico. They seemed to have a connection, but no confirmation of a romantic relationship between these two has been revealed.

If the two are dating, then we’ll likely see how this relationship came to be in the third season of Perfect Match once it’s confirmed.

If you’re not familiar with Ollie, he appeared in the UK version of Love Is Blind Season 1. Working in software sales, Ollie joined the show in hopes of finding true love like everyone else. He wanted someone who was going to be honest with him and focused more on personality rather than looks. During the show, Ollie formed a deep connection with fellow contestant Demi, and the two became engaged. However, toward the end of the season, Ollie started having doubts about their relationship and felt that they were better off as friends.

Shockingly enough, Demi pulled a Clay and said no to Ollie at the altar, but the reasoning behind it was pretty valid. The two agreed that marriage wasn’t in the cards for them and wanted to continue with a friendship.

After LIB’s Season 6, AD shared that she had no plans on rekindling her relationship with Clay, as he has since moved on.

It appears AD has finally found someone who matches her vision and if it is Ollie, I hope that he doesn’t treat her the same way Clay did.