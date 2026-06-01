On June 14, No Kings and the Committee for the First Amendment will be hosting their Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment concert in New York City. This event follows the latest No Kings nationwide protest that occurred on March 28 — and falls on President Donald Trump’s birthday.

Originating in June 2025, No Kings is responsible for some of the biggest days of protest in American history. The October 18, 2025, protests brought together over seven million people at over 2,700 events nationwide. This year’s concert will be No Kings’s fourth country-wide mobilization effort and the second to coincide with President Trump’s birthday.

The official No Kings website describes this concert as “an uplifting national concert event celebrating the freedoms that belong to all of us: speech, assembly, protest, religion, press, and expression.” The Rise Up, Sing Out concert lineup includes Jane Fonda, Bette Midler, Rufus Wainwright, Patti Smith, Sasha Allen, and more. All ticket proceeds go toward supporting the Committee for the First Amendment.

If you would like to show up for this year’s June 14 demonstration, or just want to stay in the loop on what’s going on in the country, here’s what you need to know.

What is No Kings?

No Kings is an organization focused on protesting against the policies and perceived authoritarianism of the second Trump administration. Events and protests are centered around the importance of preserving democracy in the United States and sustaining national resistance.

What is The Committee for the First Amendment?

The Committee for the First Amendment is an alliance of artists and leaders, originally formed in 1947 during the McCarthy era, dedicated to protecting free speech against government censorship and political intimidation. It was dissolved only a year later in 1948; however, it was relaunched by Jane Fonda in 2025.

Where is the Rise Up, Sing Out concert?

The Rise Up, Sing Out concert is taking place at The Town Hall concert hall in NYC. Tickets began at $49 on Ticketmaster, but now are sitting at a few hundred each due to resale pricing. The concert will also be livestreamed and available to watch at home. If you’re interested in watching, you can sign up to receive an emailed livestream link through this signup form. Another way to watch is by attending any local watch parties being organized across the country for those who want to show up but are not physically in NYC. If you can’t find a watch party in your community, you can register for free to host one via the event’s signup page.