On April 19, millions of Americans took to the streets for the ”No Kings” protests, a movement across the United States for protesters to stand against the government’s tariffs, immigrant deportations, and other controversial policies. Considering the massive turnout of the protest day, which ended up being one of the largest single-day protests in the United States, a coalition of progressive organizations, including 50501, Indivisible, and hundreds of local groups has set the date for a follow-up day of protest: Oct. 18.

Perhaps the buzziest organization behind “No Kings,” #50501 initially began as a decentralized, rapid response to the Trump administration, with the name “50501” standing for “50 protests in 50 states in 1 day.” The idea grew across social media, with grassroots organizers coming together to plan 80 peaceful protests on Feb. 5 alone. Since then, there have been nine more peaceful protests under the 50501 banner (with another on Sept. 20 called “Make Billionaires Pay”). 50501 will be joined, once again, by Indivisible, a grassroots organization of thousands of group leaders and more than a million members, all focused on sparking “mini-movements” within local communities. These two powerhouses within the protest scene are also working with state branches of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and plenty of other local groups, just as with the previous April 19 “No Kings” protest.

During this protest, the American people will come together again to “uphold the Constitution,” as stated on the 50501 website, call out government overreach, and prove that the United States’ democratic power is in the public’s hands. Whether you’re already designing signs for your group’s get-together or simply want to stay in the know about what’s going on around you, here’s what you need to know for the upcoming Oct. 18 protests.

Where Will the Oct. 18 “No Kings” Protests Be?

Similar to the previous “No Kings” protests, there are many scheduled events across the country, with multiple locations within each state. The “No Kings” website provides a platform to locate an existing one near you, complete with detailed information on meeting locations and times. If you don’t have a protest near you but you want to participate, you can take the initiative and register your own event! Virtual calls are taking place between now and protest day, covering host preparation, safety protocols, de-escalation training, and more; they can be accessed via the “No Kings” website. More information and updates can also be found on the 50501 social media pages.

What Can You Do if You Can’t March?

Protesting is so much more than just marching. There are so many ways to demonstrate for causes you support. By taking the time to sign petitions, call your representatives, donate to charities, hold conversations with friends and family, and so much more, you can make a tangible impact within your immediate circle and community. The most important thing to remember, whether physically marching on Oct. 18 or finding another way to make change, is to ensure you and those around you are safe.

How Can You Stay Safe At Protests?

There are tons of things you can do to protect your physical and legal safety. The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) website emphasizes wearing “protective goggles or shatter-resistant glasses (for tear gas or irritants),” and recommends leaving contact lenses at home, as they can trap tear gas. The HRC also says to bring “supplies to protect from and safely remove chemical irritants,” such as “face covering, milk of magnesia, towelettes.” It’s also a good idea to bring a piece of paper with a written emergency contact, in case you don’t have cell service, or your phone.

The ACLU website also has protester rights listed — including what you can or can’t videotape and whether you will need a permit to protest — to help protect against worst-case scenarios. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) website states that, if you are approached by police, you are to “ask for a lawyer immediately upon being arrested or being placed into custody” and “stay calm and keep your emotions from getting the best of you.” Additionally, the NAACP has a “Protesting 101” digital handbook available on its website for more info.